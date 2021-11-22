At least 2 injured in after dump truck crashes into home in Egg Harbor City

EGG HARBOR CITY — At least two people were injured Monday morning after a dump truck crashed into a home on the White Horse Pike in Egg Harbor City, according to NBC10.
The truck driver and at least one of the home's occupants were transported to an area hospital injuries police say are non- life threatening.
The truck crashed into a home near the intersection of White Horse Pike and Antwerp Avenue this morning.
Video circulating social media shows the dump truck crashed into the home's front porch and embedded itself. Emergency personnel used a crane to lift the truck from the porch, collapsing it and causing the home to fall forward.
The White Horse closed between New Orleans and Bremen avenues, according to a post on the police departments home page.
Contact Nicholas Huba:
609-272-7046
Twitter @acpresshuba
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.