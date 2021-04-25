At Cape chamber webinar, legal experts seek to clear some of haze surrounding cannabis and the workplace

CAPE MAY COUNTY — New Jersey’s brave new world of legal cannabis presents a haze of contradictions, with state and federal rules at odds and local communities scrambling to set policies for new businesses before a summer deadline.

But according to Amy Rudley, an attorney with the Cooper Levenson law office specializing in employment law, employers should not be too worried.

“This really shouldn’t be as hard as everyone’s making it out to be,” she said.

She and her colleague at Cooper Levenson, Brittany Bonetti, addressed the issues of legal cannabis at a webinar this week on cannabis in the workplace, presented by the Cape May County Chamber of Commerce. Rudley concentrated on employment issues, while Bonetti spoke about the nascent legal cannabis industry in New Jersey, expected to get off the ground next year.

The organization Cape Assist was one of the sponsors of the event, with Katie Faldetta, the executive director of the substance abuse treatment and prevention group, acting as moderator.

Rudley joked that they had missed the chance to hold the event on 4/20, a date long associated with marijuana consumption, rather than on April 21. In a brief presentation, she advised the businesspeople on a variety of workplace topics relating to cannabis.