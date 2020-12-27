At 86, Atlantic City's Virginia Darden Epps-Jackson publishes her first book

ATLANTIC CITY — Virginia Darden Epps-Jackson, known as Aunt Ginny, was born during the Great Depression, but she had a great childhood.

“I had a happy childhood, and I wanted other people to know,” she said. “It was during the Depression that I was born, and I wanted other Black children to know that you can follow your dreams. You don’t have to have a lot of money to follow your dreams.”

She grew up in Farmington, a section of Egg Harbor Township off Fire Road near the border of Pleasantville, more commonly known as Cardiff. In the 1940s, she moved to Atlantic City, where she liked to write plays and music.

She also wrote down notes and stories from her childhood, hoping to one day share them with others. That dream came true this year, with the first book in the series, “John Paige and The Hornets,” being published Nov. 30 and available on Amazon.

“I was writing little notes you write to yourself, like a diary,” she said. “Then a year ago, I decided to write these stories to let somebody know that you can have a happy childhood, and you don’t have to have a lot.”

Epps-Jackson, 86, was the youngest of six children. Her books are her stories from her childhood, and all of them end with a lesson.