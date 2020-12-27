At 86, Atlantic City's Virginia Darden Epps-Jackson publishes her first book

ATLANTIC CITY — Virginia Darden Epps-Jackson, known as Aunt Ginny, was born during the Great Depression, but she had a great childhood.
“I had a happy childhood, and I wanted other people to know,” she said. “It was during the Depression that I was born, and I wanted other Black children to know that you can follow your dreams. You don’t have to have a lot of money to follow your dreams.”
She grew up in Farmington, a section of Egg Harbor Township off Fire Road near the border of Pleasantville, more commonly known as Cardiff. In the 1940s, she moved to Atlantic City, where she liked to write plays and music.
She also wrote down notes and stories from her childhood, hoping to one day share them with others. That dream came true this year, with the first book in the series, “John Paige and The Hornets,” being published Nov. 30 and available on Amazon.
“I was writing little notes you write to yourself, like a diary,” she said. “Then a year ago, I decided to write these stories to let somebody know that you can have a happy childhood, and you don’t have to have a lot.”
Epps-Jackson, 86, was the youngest of six children. Her books are her stories from her childhood, and all of them end with a lesson.
John Paige was her brother, and the first story is about how he didn’t mind his elders. In the book, Paige was told not to go in an old car where there was a hornet’s nest. He went in there anyway, and the hornets came after him.
“That’s what the story is about, how little kids get into things,” she said. “And all the stories end with, ‘That’s what happened, according to Sunshine.’ And who is Sunshine? Well, me of course!”
The series is called “The Sunshine Series” after her nickname, Sunshine, which was given to her by her father. Michele Darden Burgess, Epps-Jackson’s niece, helped publish the books.
Burgess, 63, who lives in Durham, North Carolina, knew her aunt had stories of her childhood written down.
“I was thrilled and honored that she would ask me out of all her nieces and nephew and people that she knew,” she said.
She said the first book, “John Paige and the Hornets,” is her favorite because, “you just had to know Uncle John. He was a lot of fun.”
And Burgess wasn’t surprised that at 86, her aunt wanted to publish her stories.
“I just thought how wonderful it would be to show a woman of 86 years young to still have that drive and ambition to want to do something and share her experiences,” she said. “I find that fascinating and awe-inspiring.
“That’s my aunt,” she added. “She’s just inspiring.”
Burgess grew up in North Jersey and would come to Atlantic City on holidays and during the summer. While she already was close with her aunt, the book helped Burgess form an even closer bond with her.
“I’m really treasuring these moments and learning more and more about my family,” she said. “As an adult now with my own children and grandchildren, those moments now, when I reflect, I see how important those memories were.”
Now that the books are coming out, she has had distant cousins calling simply to reach out and ask about the stories.
“It has opened up a world of my family that I didn’t know,” she said.
Burgess, like her aunt, is trying to get the books into schools. She’s also connecting Epps-Jackson to different organizations so she can give readings through Zoom calls.
“My goal is to get Aunt Ginny on a Zoom call with Oprah,” she said with a laugh.
Epps-Jackson, who was an elementary school teacher in the city for 25 years, plans to release the next three books in 2021. She wrote out all 10 books in the series with pen and paper.
It didn’t take her long because of the diary she kept. She completed the series of books in six months.
The next book, “Sunshine and the Button Up Her Nose,” tells children to not always listen to what your brothers and sisters tell you to do.
“My brother said, ‘I bet you can’t put that button up your nose,’” and I said, ‘I bet I can,’” she said. “I put it up there, and then I had to go to the doctor and he had to get tweezers.”
The second book will be published in a few months. Through the writing process, Epps-Jackson learned that “if you write something from your heart, people will read it, and they will like it.”
“Children want to hear happy stories, something that they did that wasn’t so good, Mama was angry with them, but it turned out to be good,” she said.
While it wasn’t always a dream to get published, it was a dream to tell her stories.
“There’s so many stories on television, killing people, things like that. ... We need some happy stuff that makes you happy,” she said. “And it makes me happy to write a book.”
She’s not done yet. She has four or five plays she has written that she would love to see performed.
To Epps-Jackson, publishing a book at her age doesn’t feel any different than if she had done so years ago. While she has no plans of slowing down, it came to her as surprise that not many people publish their first book at 86.
“They don’t?” she said.
FAVE-5: CJ's most memorable stories from 2020
Over the last year, it seems that COVID-19 has made its way into every one of my stories. Surprisingly, that wasn’t the case when it came to my five most memorable pieces, except for one.
One of my favorite stories to ever report on was published in January. It was the 100th anniversary of the Volstead Act, better known as Prohibition. Being from the area, and a little bit of a history geek, I highlighted multiple businesses, and a home, that once acted as speakeasies during the 1920’s. My reporting took me up back stairwells and down underground hallways, and the result was a feature piece on Atlantic City’s worst-kept secret.
January also brought the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz. With the help of Stockton University, I was able to speak with local Holocaust survivors who were sent to Auschwitz or lived in ghettos during the war. I’m forever grateful that I met these survivors to hear their stories and reflect on a time that I learned about in history class. Their stories are important and should never be forgotten.
This next story wasn’t supposed to end this way. Brigantine Mayor Andy Simpson was supposed to get his kidney, but COVID-19 screwed everything up. I’ve always had good working relationships with mayors, but Andy was different. Last winter I was driving down the White Horse Pike in Atlantic City when I spotted a billboard pleading for a kidney for Andy. I turned around to drive by again, took a picture of it, then called Andy. His wife had just died, but he was willing to talk to me about his search for an organ donor. Andy was completely open about his condition. There was trust there, I believe. He invited me into his home for an interview. I met his donor, his kids, his dog. He showed vulnerability and got teary eyed after one particular question I asked. His kidney transplant was planned for March 17. On March 13, he got the call that his surgery was postponed due to the virus. He text me that night as I was driving to a friends, my heart broke for him. The surgery was to happen in early June as COVID-19 cases went down, but in May his health deteriorated and he was hospitalized. I kept in touch with his donor over the summer, checking in every few weeks to see how he was doing. The outlook was good, until it wasn’t. When I got the text that he had died I immediately called my editor, balling my eyes out. Two minutes later I knew I had to go into “reporter mode” and write an obituary, it was one of the hardest times I had to put my emotions aside and simply do my job. This story does have an uplifting ending though. The Brigantine Lion’s Club, of which Andy was a part of, recently named a Seeing Eye dog in training after Andy.
Over the summer, in the trenches of the Black Lives Matter movement, I covered a Blue Lives Matter rally in Northfield, which all stemmed from a Facebook post. Hundreds of people came out to City Hall, temporarily blocking a portion of Shore Road, to support the police. There were a few Black Lives Matter supporters there as well. At one point I was standing back on the sidewalk, taking in the whole scene, when people from opposing sides were at each other’s throats, seconds away from a physical altercation. “I can’t believe this is happening…in Northfield,” I thought to myself. I’ve watched these protests all over the country, but to see one happen in your own backyard hit different. I hated, and still hate, the divisiveness.
My fifth favorite story was about a horse in Brigantine. A councilmember had mentioned it in passing at a meeting and my ears immediately perked up. “There’s a horse?? In Brigantine??” I thought to myself. After a call to the city manager and a drive down Bayshore Avenue I found the horse, who had become an overnight celebrity in the town. After interviewing the family, I ran to the library to write the story and called Mayor Andy Simpson to get a quote. I remember cracking up, quietly—as I was still in the library, as he rambled off about the horse. His quotes from this story are still my favorite.
