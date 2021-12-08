Assisted living facility breaks ground in Smithville

Township Councilman Anthony Coppola, who is a co-owner of the Towne of Historic Smithville, said he was wary of selling the property to a developer who broke with the historic character of the community. He said he believed Windsor was a good fit for Smithville residents.

“Our initial concern was that something that didn’t fit our profile was going to come in there,” Coppola said. “And then we carefully chose somebody to develop the back two-thirds who shared our passion and our vision and who wanted to embrace the look and feel of Smithville still.”

Jacobs maintained that one of the best amenities Arbor Village would have to offer is its proximity to Smithville. He noted that living in Arbor Village would put one within walking distance of Smithville’s shops and restaurants.

Having Arbor Village also would ensure longtime residents would not have to move out of Smithville if they required assisted living services.

“What happens if the people that are in Smithville, aging in place, and then they have to leave Smithville in order to get care?” Jacobs said. “So we decided what better place to put a brand new assisted living (facility).”