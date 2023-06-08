Atlantic County authorities used prom season to educate area teens about the risks of impaired driving.

Led by county Prosecutor William Reynolds, law enforcement spoke to students at Atlantic City, Oakcrest, Absegami, Egg Harbor Township and Mainland Regional high schools from May 16 to June 5.

Staff from the Prosecutor's Office stayed with students following the presentation, offering them breakout question-and-answer sessions and interviews.

Reynolds was joined by Sgt. James Rosiello, who worked on fatal car crash scenes in Atlantic County for over 15 years, the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office said Thursday.

"Every fatal crash I’ve investigated has a common thread: a poor choice by one of the involved parties contributed to the deadly sequence of events to follow," Rosiello said in a news release.

Teenagers are said to face a higher chance of being involved in a serious crash because of their inexperience as motorists, the Prosecutor's Office said.

Combined with alcohol or distractions like texting, the risk rises.

"The pain and suffering go well beyond the initial scene and of that felt by those directly involved," Rosiello said. "On one side, a family must deal with the loss of a loved one without warning or a chance to say goodbye. Another family may be shattered by the poor choices their loved one made and the legal consequences that follow."

The students at each high school were given presentations on how alcohol can impair their decision-making behind the wheel and slow reaction times to sudden situations on the road.

A blood alcohol concentration of just 0.05% — less than the legal limit — leaves a driver three times more likely to be involved in a fatal collision. That risk rises to 18 times for drivers at 0.1%, slightly above the legal limit, the Prosecutor's office said.

Atlantic County has averaged nearly 40 yearly fatalities on its roads over the past decade, the Prosecutor's Office said. New Jersey has lost more than 3,200 lives in fatal collisions since 2018.

State law considers intoxicated or distracted driving as signs of recklessness, which could yield convicted offenders three to five years in prison.

Speaking from experience, John Kufos told students about how leaving the scene of a fatal accident led him to prison. He pleaded guilty to drunken driving and leaving the scene of a near-fatal accident when he hit a pedestrian in Ortley Beach, Ocean County, in 2011.

“I would do anything to change the past, but I must live with the consequences of my decisions every day," Kufos said. "I hope that my experience can change someone else’s future. I want to thank the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for allowing me to share my story with so many students. We can save tomorrow’s victims by making the right decisions today."