Assembly passes Armato, Mazzeo, Conaway veterans memorial homes bill

State Assembly passed a proposed bill by Assemblymen John Armato, Vincent Mazzeo and Herb Conaway on Thursday that would require veterans' memorial homes to hold quarterly meetings with guardians.

Armato and Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, and Conaway, D-Burlington, proposed the bill that would ensure transparent communication between the homes and other individuals responsible for the well-being of veterans in these facilities, a news release said. It would require the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to ensure memorial homes hold regular meetings with the guardians of the homes' residents.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

“We cannot allow a breakdown in communication between our veterans’ homes and those who help make decisions on behalf of the vulnerable residents in these facilities. Guardians, who are often family members of the veteran, need to know what is going on in these homes in order to make the best possible choices for the veteran in their charge," Armato, Mazzeo and Conaway said in a joint statement. "Requiring regular town hall meetings with every guardian will help keep them informed and allow them to express any concerns or suggestions they may have on behalf of the veterans in these homes.”