 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assembly passes Armato, Mazzeo, Conaway veterans memorial homes bill
0 comments

Assembly passes Armato, Mazzeo, Conaway veterans memorial homes bill

{{featured_button_text}}
Carousel Atlantic icon.jpg

State Assembly passed a proposed bill by Assemblymen John Armato, Vincent Mazzeo and Herb Conaway on Thursday that would require veterans' memorial homes to hold quarterly meetings with guardians.

Armato and Mazzeo, both D-Atlantic, and Conaway, D-Burlington, proposed the bill that would ensure transparent communication between the homes and other individuals responsible for the well-being of veterans in these facilities, a news release said. It would require the Department of Military and Veterans Affairs to ensure memorial homes hold regular meetings with the guardians of the homes' residents.

The bill now heads to the Senate.

“We cannot allow a breakdown in communication between our veterans’ homes and those who help make decisions on behalf of the vulnerable residents in these facilities. Guardians, who are often family members of the veteran, need to know what is going on in these homes in order to make the best possible choices for the veteran in their charge," Armato, Mazzeo and Conaway said in a joint statement. "Requiring regular town hall meetings with every guardian will help keep them informed and allow them to express any concerns or suggestions they may have on behalf of the veterans in these homes.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the release states, many families were unable to access information about their loves ones residing in that state's veterans homes. The bill would require each memorial home run by the DMVA to hold quarterly town hall meetings with the legal guardians of their residents.

The meetings could be done in person or remotely via telecommunication. 

Legal guardians are defined as family members or other individuals assigned to protect the interest of certain elderly or incapacitated individuals by making decisions on their behalf regarding the care and support they receive at the memorial homes.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories June 24

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News