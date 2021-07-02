Assembly measure would fund ACIT expansion

The law would provide grants to schools in need of:

• Construction of new buildings or additions to increase the number of student seats

• Physical plant upgrades required to support conversion of existing space to support a career and technical education program

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

• Purchase and installation of furniture and equipment, including technology

• Site improvement related to career and technical education program expansion

• Demolition of non-instructional buildings or spaces to accommodate the construction of new spaces that would expand the number of student seats in these programs

Atlantic County commissioners OK $13.5 million bond for ACIT expansion The Atlantic County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to back a $13.5 million…

Guenther said the school will be able to implement programs to help meet workforce needs in Atlantic County, especially aviation maintenance, welding and advanced manufacturing and hospitality programs, including culinary arts. He emphasized the need for aviation programs.

“We’ve looked at what the needs of the county are at the time and what are projected in the future," Guenther said. "Aviation, as you know with the National Aviation Research and Technology Park that county executives financed, we're seeing a growth in that industry."