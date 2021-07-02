Assembly measure would fund ACIT expansion

Legislators in the Assembly on Friday sponsored a measure that would provide grants to the state's vocational schools, including Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.
ACIT would receive $53.5 million to go toward an expansion.
“We're very excited about the future expansion of ACIT," Superintendent Phil Guenther said Friday. "We will be able to serve more students, approximately 425 more students. We currently have an unmet need of approximately 500 students who have made applications to the school, and we're unable to place them because we don't have the space."
The law is sponsored by Assembly members Vincent Mazzeo, D-Atlantic; Andrew Zwicker, D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset; Gordon Johnson, D-Bergen; Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex; and Benjie Wimberly, D-Bergen, Passaic. It is part of the Securing Our Children's Future Bond Act for career and technical expansion of the state's county vocational schools.
“Vocational school upgrades are long overdue, and this grant funding will help bring vocational education in New Jersey into the 21st century," the Assembly members who sponsored the bill said in a joint statement. "With this funding, we’re making an investment in New Jersey’s future skilled workforce by providing more options for students who do not want to pursue a strictly academic education. Our vocational schools and students will benefit for generations to come.”
The law would provide grants to schools in need of:
• Construction of new buildings or additions to increase the number of student seats
• Physical plant upgrades required to support conversion of existing space to support a career and technical education program
• Purchase and installation of furniture and equipment, including technology
• Site improvement related to career and technical education program expansion
• Demolition of non-instructional buildings or spaces to accommodate the construction of new spaces that would expand the number of student seats in these programs
Guenther said the school will be able to implement programs to help meet workforce needs in Atlantic County, especially aviation maintenance, welding and advanced manufacturing and hospitality programs, including culinary arts. He emphasized the need for aviation programs.
“We’ve looked at what the needs of the county are at the time and what are projected in the future," Guenther said. "Aviation, as you know with the National Aviation Research and Technology Park that county executives financed, we're seeing a growth in that industry."
Guenther said the expansion process is already underway, having worked with an architect for about two years on a new building that would accommodate the school's health sciences programs. He said he is hoping to have a bid and documentation completed by January and to be able to award the project to a builder by spring 2022.
Under Gov. Phil Murphy's recommendation, ACIT would receive $40 million from the grant and the county would provide $13.5 million toward the project. ACIT was recommended to receive the most funding of any individual vocational school in the state.
Atlantic County Institute of Technology 2020 graduation
Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184
Twitter: @ACPress_Russo
