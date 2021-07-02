 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Assembly measure would fund ACIT expansion
0 comments
top story

Assembly measure would fund ACIT expansion

{{featured_button_text}}
Atlantic County Institute of Technology

Atlantic County Institute of Technology

 Press archives

Legislators in the Assembly on Friday sponsored a measure that would provide grants to the state's vocational schools, including Atlantic County Institute of Technology in Mays Landing.

ACIT would receive $53.5 million to go toward an expansion.

“We're very excited about the future expansion of ACIT," Superintendent Phil Guenther said Friday. "We will be able to serve more students, approximately 425 more students. We currently have an unmet need of approximately 500 students who have made applications to the school, and we're unable to place them because we don't have the space."

The law is sponsored by Assembly members Vincent Mazzeo, D-Atlantic; Andrew Zwicker, D-Hunterdon, Mercer, Middlesex, Somerset; Gordon Johnson, D-Bergen; Yvonne Lopez, D-Middlesex; and Benjie Wimberly, D-Bergen, Passaic. It is part of the Securing Our Children's Future Bond Act for career and technical expansion of the state's county vocational schools.

“Vocational school upgrades are long overdue, and this grant funding will help bring vocational education in New Jersey into the 21st century," the Assembly members who sponsored the bill said in a joint statement. "With this funding, we’re making an investment in New Jersey’s future skilled workforce by providing more options for students who do not want to pursue a strictly academic education. Our vocational schools and students will benefit for generations to come.”

The law would provide grants to schools in need of:

• Construction of new buildings or additions to increase the number of student seats

• Physical plant upgrades required to support conversion of existing space to support a career and technical education program

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

• Purchase and installation of furniture and equipment, including technology

• Site improvement related to career and technical education program expansion

• Demolition of non-instructional buildings or spaces to accommodate the construction of new spaces that would expand the number of student seats in these programs

Guenther said the school will be able to implement programs to help meet workforce needs in Atlantic County, especially aviation maintenance, welding and advanced manufacturing and hospitality programs, including culinary arts. He emphasized the need for aviation programs.

“We’ve looked at what the needs of the county are at the time and what are projected in the future," Guenther said. "Aviation, as you know with the National Aviation Research and Technology Park that county executives financed, we're seeing a growth in that industry."

Guenther said the expansion process is already underway, having worked with an architect for about two years on a new building that would accommodate the school's health sciences programs. He said he is hoping to have a bid and documentation completed by January and to be able to award the project to a builder by spring 2022.

Under Gov. Phil Murphy's recommendation, ACIT would receive $40 million from the grant and the county would provide $13.5 million toward the project. ACIT was recommended to receive the most funding of any individual vocational school in the state.

Thank you for reading The Press of Atlantic City. Please consider supporting The Press with a subscription.

Contact John Russo: 609-272-7184

jrusso@pressofac.com

Twitter: @ACPress_Russo

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Are some vaccines better than others?

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Digital producer

I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July 2013

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News