Assembly considering 7 substance abuse prevention, treatment bills

TRENTON — Assembly Democrats have introduced a seven-bill package to help prevent overdoses and get people into substance abuse treatment.

Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who lost a son to a drug overdose last year, is a co-sponsor of two of the bills.

The first is A-5703, which would require health insurers to provide coverage for naloxone without prior authorization to expedite the availability of the medicine that reverses opioid overdoses. The other is A-5495, which would allow certain paramedics to issue buprenorphine to patients to whom they had to administer an opioid antidote. Buprenorphine is prescribed as a replacement in the treatment of heroin and methadone dependence.

“Every life lost to an overdose is a tragedy that might have been avoided with the right resources and support,” said Armato. “We must do everything in our power to help prevent the needless loss of life.”

With more than 3,000 lives lost to overdoses in New Jersey each year and more than 94,000 estimated to be in need of substance abuse treatment, the co-sponsors said they were focusing on ways to prevent addiction and when it happens, to get people help.

Legislators to hear bill to extend state takeover of Atlantic City government TRENTON — The Assembly State and Local Government Committee will hear details of a bill to e…