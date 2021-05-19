Assembly considering 7 substance abuse prevention, treatment bills

TRENTON — Assembly Democrats have introduced a seven-bill package to help prevent overdoses and get people into substance abuse treatment.
Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, who lost a son to a drug overdose last year, is a co-sponsor of two of the bills.
The first is A-5703, which would require health insurers to provide coverage for naloxone without prior authorization to expedite the availability of the medicine that reverses opioid overdoses. The other is A-5495, which would allow certain paramedics to issue buprenorphine to patients to whom they had to administer an opioid antidote. Buprenorphine is prescribed as a replacement in the treatment of heroin and methadone dependence.
“Every life lost to an overdose is a tragedy that might have been avoided with the right resources and support,” said Armato. “We must do everything in our power to help prevent the needless loss of life.”
With more than 3,000 lives lost to overdoses in New Jersey each year and more than 94,000 estimated to be in need of substance abuse treatment, the co-sponsors said they were focusing on ways to prevent addiction and when it happens, to get people help.
TRENTON — The Assembly State and Local Government Committee will hear details of a bill to e…
“As a doctor, I know just how important it is to prepare for and respond to medical emergencies patients may encounter,” said Assemblyman Herb Conaway, D-Burlington. “With thousands of lives lost to overdoses each year, we need a system in place to help residents struggling with substance-use disorders who may be at risk for overdoses.”
The other co-sponsors are Assembly members Shavonda Sumter, D-Bergen, Passaic; Raj Mukherji, D-Hudson; Gabriela Mosquera, D-Camden, Gloucester; Angelica Jimenez, D-Bergen, Hudson; Shanique Speight, D-Essex; Anthony Verrelli, D-Mercer, Hunterdon; Daniel Benson, D-Mercer, Middlesex; Jamel Holley, D-Union; and Valerie Vainieri Huttle, D-Bergen.
The other five bills are:
A-3004: Allows residents convicted of using illegal substances to be eligible for General Assistance benefits under the Work First New Jersey program
A-5597: Permits school districts to administer anonymous, voluntary surveys regarding students’ use of alcohol, tobacco and drugs — among other behaviors that could harm their health and well-being
WILDWOOD — A welfare check resulted in the arrest of a mother Tuesday, police said.
A-5598: Requires the Department of Children and Families and the court system to consider placing children with relatives, rather than placing them in the foster care system, when their parents are unable to care for them
A-5457: Permits any person to administer or dispense opioid antidotes
A-5595: Requires the retail price of opioid antidotes to be included in the New Jersey Prescription Drug Retail Price Registry, to make it easier for residents to readily find the information
Contact Michelle Brunetti Post: 609-272-7219
Twitter @MichelleBPost
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.