Assembly committee passes amended Casino PILOT bill with no lawmaker questions

Sources in the legislature have said the bill was written and is being pushed by the Murphy Administration.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The bill passed the committee in amended form, but the amendments were not made clear before the vote. The bill's amendments mean it is now identical to the Senate version (S4007), which sets the 2022 payment even lower at $110 million.

The only person to speak about it one way or another was progressive activist Sue Altman, who runs New Jersey Working Families.

"There was an article out last week, saying what a banner year the casinos are having — almost all the individual casinos also posted profits," Altman said. "I’m super wondering why a casino PILOT adjustment in casinos' favor makes much sense."

At the Senate Budget committee hearing last week, the sponsor of the Senate version of the bill Senate President Steve Sweeney said four casinos will close if the bill doesn't pass.

But he offered no proof of his statement, and sources in the administration and the industry have said one to two casinos might face the possibility of closure without the relief the bill provides.