Assembly committee passes amended Casino PILOT bill with no lawmaker questions

TRENTON — More than two hours into an Assembly Appropriations committee meeting, members spent about five minutes considering an amended version of a bill that would remove sports and internet gaming revenues from the calculation of what casinos owe in-lieu-of property taxes.
Not a single lawmaker asked a question, and no one from the casino industry was present to comment or be available for questions.
John Burzichelli, chairman of the committee, was not in the room for most of that time, arriving just in time to vote on the bill (A5587) that will greatly lower the amounts casinos will pay for the next five years, compared to what the original PILOT bill would have required.
Assemblyman Antwan McClellan, R-Cape May, Cumberland, Atlantic, voted no, along with fellow Assemblyman Kevin J. Rooney, R-Bergen, Essex, Morris, Passaic. Brian Bergen, R-Morris, Somerset, voted yes, and Jay Webber, R-Essex, Morris, Passaic, asked to record his vote later.
All four GOP members participated over the phone, as their caucus is still objecting to requirements that all lawmakers and other visitors to the State House complex show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test in order to enter the building.
All seven Democrats voted in favor of the bill, although Vice Chair Gary S. Schaer said he had reservations and reserved the right to vote against the bill on final vote.
Sources in the legislature have said the bill was written and is being pushed by the Murphy Administration.
The bill passed the committee in amended form, but the amendments were not made clear before the vote. The bill's amendments mean it is now identical to the Senate version (S4007), which sets the 2022 payment even lower at $110 million.
The only person to speak about it one way or another was progressive activist Sue Altman, who runs New Jersey Working Families.
"There was an article out last week, saying what a banner year the casinos are having — almost all the individual casinos also posted profits," Altman said. "I’m super wondering why a casino PILOT adjustment in casinos' favor makes much sense."
At the Senate Budget committee hearing last week, the sponsor of the Senate version of the bill Senate President Steve Sweeney said four casinos will close if the bill doesn't pass.
But he offered no proof of his statement, and sources in the administration and the industry have said one to two casinos might face the possibility of closure without the relief the bill provides.
No one has been willing to go on the record naming those properties, including Sweeney.
"New Jersey's tendency to give the casino industry anything it wants is problematic," Altman said. "It's very corporatist. ... I am sick and tired of watching big and successful and profitable (companies) … pay less than their fair share in taxes, especially in struggling cities."
New Jersey Policy Perspectives, another progressive group, had submitted testimony in opposition but with no need to testify.
This story is developing. Please check back for updates.
REPORTER: Michelle Brunetti Post
609-272-7219
