Assembly candidate Claire Swift demands Democratic PAC retract mailer

Their campaign manager, Paul Weborg, issued a statement standing by the mailer, saying Swift has asked to be judged on her record and the campaign opposes censorship of any kind.

"We are as disturbed as any Atlantic County voter to find out that Claire Swift oversaw a regime that was asleep on the job while domestic abuse was happening unchecked," Weborg said. "We stand in support of our invaluable public teachers who are clearly trying to educate voters about the frankly horrifying track record that Ms. Swift is eager to cover up."

The mailer blames Swift in her role as deputy attorney general for failing to protect children from abuses described in an April 15, 2003, New York Times article about cases in which the state's foster care system failed children.

The cases described, however, occurred from 1999 to 2002 in North Jersey and other parts of the state but not Atlantic County, where Swift was a deputy attorney general representing the Department of Children and Families in cases involving child abuse and neglect and termination of parental rights. She was in that position in the Atlantic City office from 2000 to 2003.

The letter demands the PAC immediately retract the statements in writing to all recipients, and stop all publication of defamatory material going forward.