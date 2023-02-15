BUENA — Borough officials deliberated on how to administer their new marijuana policy Monday.

People interested in opening marijuana businesses in the borough weighed in on the marijuana code and argued about how borough officials could best benefit local entrepreneurs.

The discussion centered on the borough’s plan to issue requests for proposals to decide which marijuana businesses it would award the local approvals and licenses needed to operate.

Borough Solicitor Richard Tonetta said the formal RFP process would help the borough evaluate the overall impact of each prospective marijuana business.

“The next step for us would be to get these RFPs provided,” Tonetta said. “What that will do is it gives the companies the capability to provide their proposal, what they can do for the borough.”

The newly created Buena Cannabis Advisory Committee will evaluate applicants. Tonetta said the committee will generally favor applicants who have already received conditional licenses from the state Cannabis Regulatory Commission over those who have not.

“When it goes to the committee, they’re not going to pick somebody who has a handful of seeds and wants to grow pot, they’re going to pick the person, the company that has the best capability of success within the borough, which is very important,” Tonetta said.

Rich Marolda Jr., a borough resident and the owner of Best Budz Buena, criticized favoring conditionally licensed applicants. He said the decision would unfairly benefit larger businesses that could more quickly complete the state licensure process, disadvantaging local farmers interested in entering the marijuana industry. He also said the duration of the solicitation period for proposals, 30 days, was too short.

“The only people who have a chance to move that quickly in the process are the larger outfits,” Marolda said.

Desmond Singh, the owner of Best Budz New Jersey, spoke in support of Marolda during the meeting, saying the borough should concentrate on supporting local entrepreneurs who are familiar with the town and have an intergenerational presence in the borough. He said the benefit given to those with conditional licenses left the borough vulnerable to having its marijuana licenses seized by larger outsiders.

“You have community here, who’s been here for 80-plus years, family’s all here, that’s going to be knocked down in these proposals, because he doesn’t have a conditional license,” Singh said. “If you only have one license, isn’t it worth the wait to support someone in your community to go through that process?”

There were local entrepreneurs, however, who stood to benefit from the conditional license benefit.

Xavian Jackson, of Millville, was at the meeting representing Taste of Earth LLC, a family-owned marijuana retail business he runs with his wife, Kelsee Jackson, and father, Fred Jackson.

Taste of Earth, he said, has obtained its conditional license and was looking to operate locally, noting that Millville prohibits marijuana retailers from operating within city limits.

Xavian Jackson urged the borough to begin the process as soon as possible so his business can be given fair consideration.

"We did this application ourselves, literally," Xavian Jackson said Tuesday. "I would love for them to give the guys a chance around here."

Tonetta said the Cannabis Advisory Committee would take local ownership into consideration but defended the favor given to businesses with conditional licenses.

He said the Borough Council could extend the length of the request-for-proposal solicitation period, or just issue requests for proposals for conditional licenses.

Singh said marijuana businesses had previously been expected to obtain a resolution of support from the governing body of the municipality in which they intend to operate before applying for state licenses. He said the state has since been awarding conditional licenses to marijuana businesses before they obtain the local resolution, creating confusion for municipal officials and applicants.

The Borough Council adopted its new marijuana code Jan. 23, creating an extensive application process. Prospective marijuana businesses must produce several documents on its applications submitted to the Cannabis Advisory Committee, including proof of relevant licenses, a summary of one’s past business experience, references, consent to a background check and generally go through the normal development processes, including review by the borough Land Use Board. The application fee is $1,000, and an annual license fee is $10,000. Several of the requirements evaluate what impact a business would have on the neighborhood in which it is located, including litter, loitering, safety, noise and odor.

Two licenses are available for marijuana cultivators in the borough, while one license will be available for all other kinds of marijuana business, including retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, distributors and delivery.

The borough did not adopt any prohibitions on marijuana, as was permitted under state law, before an August 2021 deadline — a decision that tacitly legalized all six classes of marijuana business within borough limits. Residents have since expressed anxiety about the lack of regulations, with some blaming the borough government in 2021 for not exercising its ability to opt out of the full legalization of marijuana businesses. There has since been considerable turnover in borough government, with four of the then five members of the council having since resigned or lost their bid for reelection.

Xavian Jackson said he had obtained a resolution of support prior to applying for a state license when looking to open a marijuana business in another municipality. That planned business ultimately fell through due to what he described as a lack of available storefront property in the municipality in question. Kelsee Jackson expressed frustration that towns are not giving aspiring marijuana businesses enough guidance about where and how they can operate, criticizing vague zoning rules and other unclear restrictions.

“The municipalities aren’t even sure yet,” Kelsee Jackson said.

Tonetta said the borough would refrain from issuing the request for proposals until he could confer with the council.