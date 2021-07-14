Ask Joe Martucci: What wind direction are onshore breezes?

Hi Justine,

Thanks for the email and for reading The Press. We appreciate your business. Thank you, too, for trusting me with the mainland and shore 7-day forecast!

To have a breeze off the ocean, you can have anything from a south, southeast, east or northeast wind for that to happen. Wind direction implies which way the winds are blowing from, not to. For example, an east wind means winds are coming from the easterly direction, heading west.

On the weather page, the marine section will list the winds for the day. I also write about them in the weather column.

While sea breezes have a cold bite to them in May and June, they do ward off the flies! By July, the sea breeze become milder, and provide natural air conditioning that is still pleasant to be out in with a bathing suit.

Joe