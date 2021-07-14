Ask Joe Martucci: What wind direction are onshore breezes?

Question: Joe, can you clear it up for me? Which direction does the breeze need to be so that you receive a cool breeze off the ocean? What do I look for on the weather page to tell if it will be cool at the beach? A land breeze generally brings flies and high temperatures.
Thanks for the email and for reading The Press. We appreciate your business. Thank you, too, for trusting me with the mainland and shore 7-day forecast!
To have a breeze off the ocean, you can have anything from a south, southeast, east or northeast wind for that to happen. Wind direction implies which way the winds are blowing from, not to. For example, an east wind means winds are coming from the easterly direction, heading west.
On the weather page, the marine section will list the winds for the day. I also write about them in the weather column.
While sea breezes have a cold bite to them in May and June, they do ward off the flies! By July, the sea breeze become milder, and provide natural air conditioning that is still pleasant to be out in with a bathing suit.
Joe
Press Meteorologist Joe Martucci's 7-Day Forecast
Early fog to a mostly sunny day. Sultry.
Mostly sunny
A dry day, with a line of slow moving storms after dark. Severe weather will be possible.
Periods of rain, especially during the morning
Periods of rain, especially in the morning
Morning sun with spotty afternoon showers and storms.
A few afternoon and evening storms
