 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Ask Joe Martucci: What wind direction are onshore breezes?
0 comments

Ask Joe Martucci: What wind direction are onshore breezes?

{{featured_button_text}}
082719_nws_ripcurrents (6)

Longport Beach Patrol lifeguards signal strong rip currents with red flags atop the guard stands Monday. More rip currents are expected Tuesday.

 LAUREN CARROLL / Multimedia Reporter

Question: Joe, can you clear it up for me? Which direction does the breeze need to be so that you receive a cool breeze off the ocean? What do I look for on the weather page to tell if it will be cool at the beach? A land breeze generally brings flies and high temperatures.  

Please help.
 
Justine O.
 
Joe's Answer: 
 
Hi Justine,

Thanks for the email and for reading The Press. We appreciate your business. Thank you, too, for trusting me with the mainland and shore 7-day forecast!

To have a breeze off the ocean, you can have anything from a south, southeast, east or northeast wind for that to happen. Wind direction implies which way the winds are blowing from, not to. For example, an east wind means winds are coming from the easterly direction, heading west. 

On the weather page, the marine section will list the winds for the day. I also write about them in the weather column.

While sea breezes have a cold bite to them in May and June, they do ward off the flies! By July, the sea breeze become milder, and provide natural air conditioning that is still pleasant to be out in with a bathing suit.

Joe

Contact Joe Martucci:

609-272-7247

jmartucci@pressofac.com

Twitter @acpressmartucci

 
0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Sen. Schumer holds press conference on federal marijuana prohibition

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News