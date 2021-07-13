Asian American Cultural Awareness Day celebrates diversity, denounces hate in Atlantic City

Grewal emphasized the importance of working together to stop the violence.

“We’re seeing an overall rise in this type of conduct, so we have to call it out, wherever we see it,” Grewal said. “We have to come together to denounce it. We have to do what (Atlantic City police interim Officer-in-Charge James) Sarkos and his men and women in this town are doing, which is build bridges of trust between law enforcement and community so you feel comfortable reporting these crimes.”

According to 2019 U.S. Census data, 16.5% of Atlantic City’s population is Asian. At the county and state levels, the percentage is lower, 8.1% and 10%, respectively.

“The Asian community is growing here in Atlantic City,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. “We support the Asian community, and we’re going to continue providing examples of that.”

At the Tuesday event, the Atlantic City Fire Department grilled hamburgers and hot dogs while attendees socialized, heard speeches, listened to music and watched cultural performances.

Kim Pham was at the event with her parents and her sister Crystal, who was volunteering with Mainland Regional High School.