Asian American Cultural Awareness Day celebrates diversity, denounces hate in Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Hundreds of people gathered at Kennedy Plaza on Tuesday afternoon to celebrate the city’s first Asian American Cultural Awareness Day while denouncing racism and hatred. Cultural communities represented at the event ranged from Chinese to Bangladeshi to Pakistani. Many attendees arrived wearing cultural garb and carrying flags from their ancestral countries.
Councilman Md Hossain Morshed, the event’s main organizer, said the celebration was especially important in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, which many have cited as the catalyst for an increase in hate crimes against Asian Americans.
“I’m really excited about this, it’s a historic day here in Atlantic City,” said Morshed. “We’re here today to denounce racism of any kind, and to show that we want equality and are against all types of hatred.”
From March 2020 to February of this year, nearly 3,800 anti-Asian hate incidents were reported nationwide, according to research by the nonprofit reporting center Stop AAPI Hate.
Attorney General Gurbir Grewal, the nation’s first Sikh state attorney general, told the crowd that former President Donald Trump’s rhetoric against Asian Americans fueled the fire.
“We were ringing alarm bells that by using terms like China virus or kung flu, people would get hurt,” Grewal said. “For those of us who have been the victims of bias hate crimes, we know the 500 reported incidents in this state in 2018, 900 in 2019 and 1,400 in 2020 are more than just numbers. Each of those is an individual.”
Grewal emphasized the importance of working together to stop the violence.
“We’re seeing an overall rise in this type of conduct, so we have to call it out, wherever we see it,” Grewal said. “We have to come together to denounce it. We have to do what (Atlantic City police interim Officer-in-Charge James) Sarkos and his men and women in this town are doing, which is build bridges of trust between law enforcement and community so you feel comfortable reporting these crimes.”
According to 2019 U.S. Census data, 16.5% of Atlantic City’s population is Asian. At the county and state levels, the percentage is lower, 8.1% and 10%, respectively.
“The Asian community is growing here in Atlantic City,” Mayor Marty Small Sr. said. “We support the Asian community, and we’re going to continue providing examples of that.”
At the Tuesday event, the Atlantic City Fire Department grilled hamburgers and hot dogs while attendees socialized, heard speeches, listened to music and watched cultural performances.
Kim Pham was at the event with her parents and her sister Crystal, who was volunteering with Mainland Regional High School.
“We’re here because she is volunteering, but we also came to show support and solidarity (for the Asian community),” Kim Pham said. “This is cool because I don’t think the city has had an event to this scale for the Asian American community, so it’s exciting to be here.”
Cristina Lee, visiting from New York City, was taking a walk on the Boardwalk when she stumbled upon the event.
“This is really nice,” Lee said. “I was just walking by and decided to check it out. I’m glad I did.”
