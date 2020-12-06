As vaccines await FDA approval, South Jersey health officials prepare

As the United States inches closer to approving a vaccine for COVID-19, South Jersey health departments and hospitals are preparing for the first wave of distribution among health care workers, nursing homes and first responders.
“We have an internal process ready that will allow us to administer vaccines to employees based on risk of exposure, make appointments for initial and booster injections, as well as collect and upload the necessary data to the New Jersey Immunization Information System,” said Brian Cahill, spokesman for Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, which has been working with the state on vaccination distribution protocols and expects to receive doses in mid-December.
Last week, Britain authorized use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, becoming the first country in the world to do so. The drugmakers, along with Moderna, have also applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for its two-dose vaccine, with consideration scheduled for Thursday.
“They’ll be up and running in the U.K., and we’re sure to follow from the federal level,” said Cape May County Health Official Kevin Thomas, who is busy with his staff preparing for what will likely be a midwinter rollout of the vaccines on his part, following the vaccinations within hospitals and long-term care facilities.
Once the vaccines are approved, New Jersey anticipates about 400,000 to 460,000 doses by early January, with distribution going first to health care workers and vulnerable populations and expanding from there.
States drafted plans Thursday for who will go to the front of the line when the first doses …
Gov. Phil Murphy said Friday select hospitals in the state will soon receive 76,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine in anticipation of FDA approval, with anticipated weekly shipments thereafter, to ensure delivery and storage works as they await the go-ahead from the federal government. Murphy declined to elaborate on which hospitals would receive the vaccine first.
Meanwhile, local hospitals have been doing their part to be ready to receive, store and distribute the vaccines.
“We’ve prepared throughout the pandemic to be ready to accept delivery of vaccinations as we continue to collaborate with the New Jersey Department of Health and our health care colleagues across the state to prevent spread of COVID-19,” said Jennifer Tornetta, spokeswoman for AtlantiCare, which operates hospitals in Atlantic City and Galloway Township, as well as numerous other offices, health clinics and urgent care facilities in the region.
Atlantic County Public Health Officer Patricia Diamond said her team is working with direction from federal and state health partners to identify a location and process for distribution of COVID-19 vaccines as they become available.
“At this time, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has identified health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities as the first priority populations to receive the vaccine,” Diamond noted.
Thomas said the same, estimating Cape May County likely will begin distributing the vaccine in late January or February.
“We’ll be going out to all the municipalities, setting up a drive-thru for their first responders,” such as police, fire and EMS, as well as teachers, he said. “Then we focus on 65 and older.”
He said the COVID-19 testing centers have given the county a good idea of what will work best for the vaccine distribution.
“Preferably something like a fire department where you can drive in one side and out the other,” Thomas said.
A vaccine site also will be set up at the Fire Academy near the county jail, he said. Thomas said staffing and data entry will be two challenges in the coming year. He also said he has yet to receive guidance on funding related to the vaccinations.
Getting a COVID-19 vaccine to the right people could change the course of the pandemic in th…
Thomas said getting the vulnerable populations vaccinated is his biggest concern.
“Once it’s in those people, I’m going to feel a lot better because that’s where the deaths are occurring: long-term care,” Thomas said.
The coronavirus, which plunged the world into a global pandemic in the late winter and early spring of this year, has killed nearly 280,000 Americans, according to the CDC.
In New Jersey, the state reported a record 5,673 new COVID-19 cases Friday. Of New Jersey’s more than 15,000 reported COVID-related deaths, nearly half occurred in long-term care facilities, state data show.
Murphy was cautiously optimistic last week about the pace of vaccine approval.
“Let’s also keep in mind that we’re still weeks away from the first doses of a vaccine being ready for distribution to our health care workers and months away, realistically, from a vaccine being readily available for public distribution. Again, the news is really good, but it’s not a light switch that we can flip tomorrow,” he said Wednesday during his regular COVID-19 media briefing.
