As vaccines await FDA approval, South Jersey health officials prepare

As the United States inches closer to approving a vaccine for COVID-19, South Jersey health departments and hospitals are preparing for the first wave of distribution among health care workers, nursing homes and first responders.

“We have an internal process ready that will allow us to administer vaccines to employees based on risk of exposure, make appointments for initial and booster injections, as well as collect and upload the necessary data to the New Jersey Immunization Information System,” said Brian Cahill, spokesman for Shore Medical Center in Somers Point, which has been working with the state on vaccination distribution protocols and expects to receive doses in mid-December.

Last week, Britain authorized use of the COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech, becoming the first country in the world to do so. The drugmakers, along with Moderna, have also applied to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration for an emergency use authorization for its two-dose vaccine, with consideration scheduled for Thursday.

“They’ll be up and running in the U.K., and we’re sure to follow from the federal level,” said Cape May County Health Official Kevin Thomas, who is busy with his staff preparing for what will likely be a midwinter rollout of the vaccines on his part, following the vaccinations within hospitals and long-term care facilities.