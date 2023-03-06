UPPER TOWNSHIP – As municipalities prepare to introduce budgets for 2023, officials and taxpayers should prepare for a difficult year, Leon Costello told Upper Township officials at a recent meeting.

Costello is the township’s auditor, and serves as auditor for multiple other Cape May County communities as well.

“You’re going to see a lot of bad numbers this year,” Costello told Upper Township officials. “It’s a year like no other with all the increases that we have.”

Statewide, towns are looking at increased costs for the state Health Benefits Program, which is up 21% this year.

Costello’s comments came as Upper Township Committee voted unanimously to introduce its $15.8 million budget for 2023, which increases spending, and the local tax rate.

A public hearing and final vote on the budget are planned for March 27.

As introduced, the budget includes a tax rate of 28 cents for every $100 of assessed value, which would mean the owner of a home assessed at $300,000 – about average for the township – would owe $840 in township taxes.

That does not include county and school taxes, which township administrator Gary DeMarzo pointed out make up most of the tax bill for local property owners. By comparison, township taxes amount to 13% of a property owner's total tax bill. County taxes amount to 16%, with 71% of the Upper Township tax bill going to fund the school district, DeMarzo said.

He said the township budget as introduced falls under state caps both for spending increases and tax increases.

Township Committee member Curtis Corson said the township had little choice but to raise taxes this year.

“We have to have an increase,” he said, citing increases in debt service and insurance costs for employees.

Mayor Jay Newman said it was amazing the township did not need to increase taxes more.

Costello agreed, suggesting that few towns will be able to contain local tax hikes to less than five cents per $100 of assessed value.

“It’s really a mess. There’s not going to be many good ones,” Costello said.

Municipalities must introduce a budget by March 31, under state statute, with a public hearing and final vote set after the budget is published.