The COVID-19 pandemic put a crimp on summer, leaving people craving their usual activities. But, while indoor events and large concerts have been cancelled, there are still some outdoor events in the area that people can enjoy to close out the last few weeks of summer.
Although Gov. Phil Murphy increased outdoor gatherings to 500 people on July 3, many local officials remained apprehensive about the safety of holding large outdoor events. Some, however, felt it was worth it to residents to hold events, while taking appropriate safety measures. Donna Peterson, Coordinator of Emergency Management and Special Events for the Ventnor City Police Department, was confident that they could socially distance people.
“We have the space and the functionality that we knew we could social distance people and not have an issue,” Peterson said. “We wanted to be able to give something to our community and give people some kind of normalcy with everything that has been going on in the last couple months.”
This year, more and more bands have reached out to the city about performing at the concerts since there are few venues in the area still offering live music. Peterson said not only do the residents enjoy the live shows, but the musicians themselves are thrilled to have an opportunity where they can perform in front of a live audience.
The first concert was held on July 25, and they will continue every Saturday until Sept. 5 at the Newport Beach Pavilion. The first band will perform at 5 p.m. and the second will perform at 7 p.m. A full list of the bands performing each night can be found on the Ventnor City Summer Beach Jam 2020 Facebook page.
Preceding the bands’ performances is the Farmer’s Market, which starts at 4:30 p.m. and will run until 7:30. Ventnor is the only municipality to offer a Farmer’s Market at night. The city also has a Farmer’s Market on Friday mornings, 8:30 a.m.-noon at the corner of Atlantic and Newport avenues.
For craft-lovers, the Wildwood Boardwalk hosts craft shows every weekend until Sept. 6. Jane Shell and her partner, Joyce Gould, have been doing craft shows on the boardwalk for 15 years. The two women strive to keep the show all about handmade crafts, so that residents can appreciate art that is made by locals, or some made by people in Pennsylvania, Florida, and even Ohio.
“We lost about 13 crafters who used to do every single show with us. While we have definitely had less crafters this year, I wanted to still offer people some sense of normalcy,” Shell said. “It seems to make people happy and the creativity behind it keeps the juices flowing, so it’s good for everyone involved.”
Lisa Falzone, a Mays Landing resident and creator of mosaic art for about nine years, has done the craft shows at the boardwalk for about six years.
Falzone is glad to have an opportunity to show off her artwork as she lost many opportunities to do so this year. She said she usually does about 20 shows a year, but this year she is only going to be able to do about six or seven due to cancellations.
“The shows help put me in a positive headspace, which I think is important now,” she said. “I’m optimistic that us, as creators and artists, will be able to continue to share our art.
The market is a rain or shine event and is held from 9 a.m.- 5 p.m. on the Wildwood Boardwalk. All of the crafters are spaced more than 6 feet apart and face masks are recommended, especially when approaching a table to purchase something.
There are outdoor events for everyone that allow people to just feel a sense of normalcy that has been absent since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. While this may not be a normal summer, the opportunity to listen to live music, appreciate the arts, and also have a laugh is still crucial. Here’s where to hear comedy.
People who appreciate comedy can also attend outdoor comedy shows in Wildwood and Atlantic City. The shows are held at varying dates and times, but a full schedule and list of headliners can be found at ACJokes.com.
