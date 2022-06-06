As summer heats up, hospitals continue to stress the importance of masking

With summer unofficially underway, New Jersey residents are taking advantage of lifted pandemic restrictions — but in health care settings, steps to prevent coronavirus spread remain crucial.

New Jersey lifted its mask mandates in most settings almost three months ago. While most area businesses and many schools have jettisoned their masking requirements, New Jersey hospitals still have their own set of policies in place.

Several area hospitals contacted by The Press of Atlantic City — including AtlantiCare, Cape Regional Health System, Shore Medical Center and Inspira Health Medical Group — described their masking policies and discussed how they believed they were needed to keep patients and health care workers safe.

They all said they required everybody in a health care setting to wear masks in line with current state and federal requirements.

Dr. Evelyn Balogun, chief medical officer of patients at Inspira, said masking has been one of the principal, non-pharmaceutical interventions taken to prevent coronavirus infection over the past two years. She said their continued use in medical settings was important, irrespective of how masking requirements have changed elsewhere.

Inspira, she said, complements those efforts with coronavirus screening for people who enter health care settings as well as holding public information sessions about COVID-19 and vaccinations.

“There have been some policy changes with respect to where we need to wear a mask and we’ve had some mandates that have come and gone and then I feel that recently they’ve come back again,” Balogun said. “The one constant is in the health care setting, and there’s a reason for that.”

Balogun said a “confluence” of conditions make preventing coronavirus infection especially important in health care settings — namely the presence of immunocompromised patients who could be particularly vulnerable to COVID. She said creating a safe environment was critical for ensuring that vulnerable people feel comfortable coming into a health care setting, rather than delay treatment out of fear of catching the coronavirus.

“It is so important then, in this setting, probably uniquely more so than any other setting, that we continue to practice these safe behaviors,” Balogun said.

Shore Infection Prevention Manager Taylor Breder said masks were a sign that people should be careful around those who may be sick or especially vulnerable to COVID in a health care setting.

“It’s to remind the public that people in here are sick,” Breder said. “I think it’s very important to keep the vulnerable population in mind when it comes to masking and hand hygiene.”

In addition to its mask mandate, Shore has been tightening its visitation policy due to COVID-19. Since May 6, Shore has been allowing only two visitors at a time for patients in inpatient units or in the emergency department. Visitors must be at least 14 years old with “rare exceptions” and undergo temperature checks. There are also restrictions in place for maternity-ward visitors and visiting hours.

Gemma Downham, corporate director and epidemiologist of Infection Prevention at AtlantiCare, said masking can help prevent coronavirus infection as well as the spread of other viruses that cause respiratory diseases, such as influenza. She said case rates of both COVID-19 and flu were high in the region, so it was important to take the necessary precautions.

“Patients in the hospital have immunocompromising conditions such as cancer,” Downham said. “A case of flu or COVID could be absolutely devastating for them.”

Although infections had been increasing in the state over the past few weeks, they have recently started to ebb. The rate of transmission in the state was 0.88 on Sunday. A transmission rate of less than 1 implies coronavirus spread is decelerating.

Downham cautioned that current cases may be underreported now that people are relying more on at-home testing. She said people may go untested if they believe their symptoms to be result of springtime allergies instead of the coronavirus, or if they discount the possibility of reinfection.

The Centers for Disease Control Prevention evaluates coronavirus risk in every county in the United States, as dictated by a formula centered on COVID-19 hospitalizations and hospital capacity. Every county in New Jersey is designated as medium or high risk, and every county in South Jersey, except Cumberland County, is at high risk.

The CDC advises that those in high-risk counties wear masks in public, indoor settings regardless of vaccination status or individual risk of contracting COVID. It generally recommends the use of N95 or KN95 respirator masks over other kinds, saying they can offer the best protection against coronavirus infection.

The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs also reimposed mask mandates and social-distancing protocols at its medical facilities in light of coronavirus risks. In May, it was announced that masks would be required at VA facilities in Atlantic, Cape May and Cumberland counties, and all patients would be screened before entry. Visitors are being asked to stay home unless they are assisting a patient.

With most businesses no longer requiring masks, the continuation of mask mandates at hospitals might be jarring to people visiting them. Masks have been politically polarizing, with some conservative activists decrying mandates as a violation of bodily autonomy.

Downham said she understood there may be fatigue with masking, but that most people are receptive to the explanation of why it is important.

Balogun, similarly, said the majority of people have responded well to the continuation of mask mandates in hospitals.

“For the most part I think we’re able to really dialogue and present a case for why, and in most cases the members of the public that I’m referring to tend to understand,” she said.

Balogun said the pandemic has helped to underscore individuals’ obligation to help people especially vulnerable to the coronavirus. She urged people coming to hospitals to be cognizant of whether they have symptoms of COVID-19, whether they have come in contact with someone who has it and to communicate that with health care providers.

“Much of our pandemic response has also been driven and supported by a sense of community,” Balogun said. “As we leave our homes and go into the public, that sense of community is something that we should really, truly live as a foundational principle.”

