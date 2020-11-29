As pickleball popularity peaks, players seek more court space

Officials in other communities said it is a balancing act to provide space for different activities with finite resources.

Norris in Middle Township said activities gain and lose popularity. Municipal officials have to look at the long term. Basketball, football, baseball, soccer and more have their place in the township, where there are also Frisbee golf courses run by the municipality and the county.

Ocean City has its own golf course, multiple playgrounds and a shuffleboard club that’s been active since 1941 and has courts at Fifth Street.

At the moment, however, pickleball is king.

It can be played one on one but is more often a doubles game. The Ocean City players liked that partners and opponents switch off often.

“Win or lose, you play two games,” King said.

The first to reach 11 is the winner, but it must be by at least 2 points.