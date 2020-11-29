As pickleball popularity peaks, players seek more court space

OCEAN CITY — The familiar “pick, pock” of plastic balls struck by rigid paddles wafts through the chain link fence at 18th Street and Haven Avenue, where the city has restriped half of the tennis courts to create a dozen for pickleball.
It’s a sunny weekday morning in November, in the middle of a pandemic, and the place is hopping. Most courts are full with doubles teams enjoying their games, combining exercise and social bonding.
“I’m addicted to the sport,” said Rich Fluri, who said he used to be an avid tennis player. “I’ve given up tennis. I’ve more or less given up golf.”
Pickleball was invented in 1965, but in the past five years, its popularity has exploded along the Jersey coast, with towns scrambling to provide enough space for players.
“I believe it is the fastest-growing sport in the country right now,” said Middle Township Committeeman Jim Norris, whose department includes recreation. Five years ago, while he was still working in the recreation department, there was a single court taped out at the township complex in Goshen. Now, there are courts inside at Goshen and in the Martin Luther King Center in Whitesboro, along with outdoor courts in Whitesboro and at the new park in Rio Grande, set to open in the coming weeks.
OCEAN CITY — No one can say the members of the city’s Healthy Living Advisory Council fail t…
Players say Avalon was the first town to put in courts.
“We had a lot of people asking for it,” Avalon Mayor Martin Pagliughi said.
Next came Ocean City, according to resident Don King, who’s described as a pickleball ambassador. Soon, Margate, Stone Harbor, Ventnor and more had their own courts, pushed by snowbirds and other pickleball enthusiasts.
“It’s all along the shore,” he said.
King, 74, described the game as perfect for a more active generation of seniors. The game is lower impact than tennis, he said, and played on a smaller court.
HAMMONTON — The Hammonton Swim Club board was determined to open its pool this summer if all…
“It’s competitive, but it’s not intense,” he said. “I still hurt when I’m done, though.”
The game includes enough action and competition to keep things interesting, but the competition remains overwhelmingly friendly, and with a smaller court and slower-moving ball than tennis, the game is inviting to retired players, Fluri said.
It reminds him of playing when he was a child.
“I joke with my wife that I’m going to the playground for recess,” he said.
At the Ocean City court, several players described the game as addictive, with a single common complaint: There are not enough courts. If things seem crowded in November, imagine July.
BRIGANTINE — City Council announced Wednesday it has lifted the ban on short-term rentals, e…
Support Local Journalism
In the summer, hundreds show up at the Ocean City courts. Several people mentioned their frustration with seeing the near-empty tennis courts nearby, eyeing them up like would-be conquerors in search of new territory.
Officials in other communities said it is a balancing act to provide space for different activities with finite resources.
Norris in Middle Township said activities gain and lose popularity. Municipal officials have to look at the long term. Basketball, football, baseball, soccer and more have their place in the township, where there are also Frisbee golf courses run by the municipality and the county.
Ocean City has its own golf course, multiple playgrounds and a shuffleboard club that’s been active since 1941 and has courts at Fifth Street.
At the moment, however, pickleball is king.
BRIGANTINE — The city will fund more than $200,000 in repairs to the skate park after dozens…
It can be played one on one but is more often a doubles game. The Ocean City players liked that partners and opponents switch off often.
“Win or lose, you play two games,” King said.
The first to reach 11 is the winner, but it must be by at least 2 points.
The game is played with a rigid plastic ball, often described as similar to a whiffle ball, but with evenly spaced holes along its surface. The paddles — which are emphatically not called rackets — are rigid. According to USA Pickleball, it began as a makeshift game on Bainbridge Island in Washington by Joel Pritchard, a congressman, and businessman Bill Bell. Some reports say it was named for a cocker spaniel.
The idea was that the whole family would be able to play.
As some skate parks have become an asset to their towns, others have been shuttered due to s…
A decade later, the sport was featured in The National Observer.
King said resident Don Hepner started pickleball in Ocean City.
Most of the rules are similar to pingpong or tennis. Close to the net is an area known as “the kitchen,” which is out of bounds. According to King, that prevents slams over the net.
It was the sound of the volleys that first drew King’s attention to the game.
“I was down in Florida, and I kept hearing this noise,” he said. He approached the court to watch a game and was immediately drawn in. “Everybody was very friendly.”
King and other players stressed that while many of the avid players are retired, the courts see players of all ages, with children and grandchildren playing along. He sees players in their early teens to their 80s.
“It’s very enjoyable. People love it,” he said.
“I’ve got to keep my mouth shut. There are too many players already.”
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.