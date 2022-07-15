As NAACP National Convention gets underway, visitors pour into Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — The 113th annual NAACP National Convention, which kicked off Thursday, seems to have drawn a large crowd to the city from all over the country.

"This is spectacular. I've never been to Atlantic City or New Jersey before, so it’s definitely exciting to be here," Michael Norris, 58, of Oakland, California, said Friday.

Event organizers expect about 8,000 people to attend through Wednesday and for the convention to bring nearly $9 million to the local economy.

Many of the official convention events do not begin until Saturday, and the extra couple of days have allowed some people to explore all Atlantic City has to offer.

Bernard Wallace, of Richmond, Virginia, arrived in Atlantic City on Wednesday and has already enjoyed some of the city's nightlife.

"I've heard from some of my friends that have been here before that the city is a lot of fun," said Wallace, who is visiting the city for the first time. "They were definitely right about that, and I've had a lot of fun playing a little bit in the casinos and eating at some of the restaurants."

Over the next few days, many notable political figures will make their way to the city and deliver speeches at the first in-person NAACP convention since 2019.

Those confirmed to be speaking include Vice President Kamala Harris; U.S. Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J.; U.S. Rep. James E. Clyburn, D-S.C., the majority whip of the House of Representatives; and U.S. Housing Secretary Marcia L. Fudge.

Trisha Wilson came from Orlando, Florida, and is intrigued to hear what the politicians have to say.

"I'm actually really looking forward to what they have to say about addressing issues such as voting and gun violence," Wilson said Friday. "They are in Washington, so they have the power to make a difference."

A single protester set up on the Boardwalk, holding signs that read "Killadelphia" and "Stop Shooting People."

Jamal Johnson, of Philadelphia, said he wants to see the NAACP put a higher priority on ending gun violence.

Most convention-goers spent Friday at Tropicana Atlantic City as the ACT-SO competitions got underway. Short for the NAACP's Afro-Academic, Cultural, Technological and Scientific Olympics, ACT-SO encourages high academic achievement among African American high school students.

This year's competition features 33 events across a range of disciplines including science, technology, engineering and math, humanities, business, and performing, visual and culinary arts as well as two pilot competitions in sustainability and social media campaigns.

Winners in each category will be announced Sunday. They will receive scholarships and other rewards provided by national sponsors.

Events taking place at the Atlantic City Convention Center will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday with an opening news conference.