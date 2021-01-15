As lotteries near billion-dollar jackpot, South Jersey residents reveal what they'd do with the winnings

“Every week,” he said.

Vincent Vannoni plays the lottery about once or twice a month on average, but when it gets this high, he finds himself at the convenience store at least twice a week. Because it’s such a large amount, he said the vast majority of it would be donated if he won.

“I’d plan on donating a lot to St. Jude’s Hospital for the children and helping all the people that could use a little bit,” said Vannoni, 70, of Egg Harbor Township, “because that’s way too much money for me. I’d love to help people with it and save myself maybe a couple hundred million.”

The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million for the Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for the Mega Millions.

Because it’s such a shot in the dark, 57-year-old John Grasso said he’d never actually considered what he’d do with the money.

“I’ve never really given it any thought,” the Northfield resident said after buying tickets at Northfield News & Tobacco on Tilton Road. “I’d probably do a lot of good, as much as I could do. (I’d) give it away to people you know need it.”

Michael Cannon, a 73-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident, also had loved ones and the needy in mind.