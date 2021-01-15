As lotteries near billion-dollar jackpot, South Jersey residents reveal what they'd do with the winnings

Pete Manes has dreams of year-round warmth and sunny beaches.
The 72-year-old Mays Landing resident said he’d immediately move to Florida if he were to win either the Mega Millions or Powerball lottery jackpots, which are both over a half-billion dollars and rising.
“(I’d be) getting out of New Jersey,” Manes said Friday after walking out of EHT Tobacco & Convenience on West Jersey Avenue. “That’s number one.”
The Powerball jackpot was $640 million as of Friday afternoon, with the next drawing Saturday. Mega Millions, on the other hand, was at $750 million ahead of its late Friday night drawing.
The two jackpots, which total nearly $1.4 billion, have not been this large in two years, when they reached a combined $1.5 billion. That could soon be topped, as a winner had not been announced as of Friday.
Asked how they’d spend the money, several South Jersey residents were quick to mention helping family with any troubles or outstanding debt.
“My family. That’s it,” said Andrew Jaques, 42, of Egg Harbor Township. “I’d pay everyone’s bills off and let them live free.”
Jaques said he buys tickets about every other week when the numbers get this high.
Manes said that regardless of the amount, he’s playing.
“Every week,” he said.
Vincent Vannoni plays the lottery about once or twice a month on average, but when it gets this high, he finds himself at the convenience store at least twice a week. Because it’s such a large amount, he said the vast majority of it would be donated if he won.
“I’d plan on donating a lot to St. Jude’s Hospital for the children and helping all the people that could use a little bit,” said Vannoni, 70, of Egg Harbor Township, “because that’s way too much money for me. I’d love to help people with it and save myself maybe a couple hundred million.”
The odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million for the Powerball and 1 in 302.5 million for the Mega Millions.
Because it’s such a shot in the dark, 57-year-old John Grasso said he’d never actually considered what he’d do with the money.
“I’ve never really given it any thought,” the Northfield resident said after buying tickets at Northfield News & Tobacco on Tilton Road. “I’d probably do a lot of good, as much as I could do. (I’d) give it away to people you know need it.”
Michael Cannon, a 73-year-old Egg Harbor Township resident, also had loved ones and the needy in mind.
“I’d donate a lot and help family members,” Cannon said. “(I’d donate to) Seashore Hospital (of Philadelphia) for kids, St. Jude ... things like that.”
University of Nebraska mathematics professor Andrew Swift said the odds of winning are a little worse than flipping a coin and getting it to land on heads 28 times in a row.
Knowing the amount of luck that goes into these things, Jaques maintains that while it’s nice to dream about these “what if” scenarios, they’ll likely never be more than that.
“Slim to none, pal,” he said. “Slim to none.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
