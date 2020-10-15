As Halloween approaches, South Jersey officials, residents and experts sound off on trick-or-treating amid COVID-19 pandemic

“Most kids that are trick-or-treating are at someone’s door for less than five minutes,” she said. “I don’t know of any kids that can stand still for 15 minutes when trick-or-treating; the goal is to quickly go house to house. Kids would like short visit times even better so they don’t have to answer all those questions their neighbors ask them about their costume, school, etc.”

And, after almost seven months with disruptions in school, sports and interactions with friends, Halloween might be the time “to safely get back into some sense of normal” for kids, she said.

Outdoor activities should be encouraged, she said, adding that when they aren’t allowed, people are driven to unsafe indoor gatherings.

“Northfield is known for having full-size candy bars, so I understand there’s concern,” Riggin said, joking, before explaining that the holiday is a good opportunity for law enforcement to interact with the community. “It’s really unfortunate. I wish we could find someone to engage with our kids and their parents, but it doesn’t look like Halloween is going to be that opportunity.”