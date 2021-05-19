As COVID-19 restrictions lift, South Jersey opens up and feels almost 'normal'

ATLANTIC CITY — A year ago at this time, the My Friend Diner was closed.

On Wednesday afternoon, owner Sargis Ghalechyan looked out of his restaurant at a crowded Boardwalk.

The sun was shining, and his restaurant was serving more customers than at any time since the pandemic started.

New Jersey continued its reopening by dropping many of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday.

The biggest change was removing fixed, percentage-based indoor capacity limits for restaurants and retail businesses.

“This is a big deal,” Ghalechyan said. “It’s summertime. If the weather is nice, people come out.”

The new capacity limits mean the people who visit the Boardwalk will have a more pre-pandemic experience.

"Today is May 19, and as we signaled a couple of weeks ago, a big piece of our continued opening of the state is happening today," Gov. Phil Murphy said during an event at Island Beach State Park. “We are opening this place up, there’s no question about it, and we will do it fully.”