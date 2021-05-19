As COVID-19 restrictions lift, South Jersey opens up and feels almost 'normal'

ATLANTIC CITY — A year ago at this time, the My Friend Diner was closed.
On Wednesday afternoon, owner Sargis Ghalechyan looked out of his restaurant at a crowded Boardwalk.
The sun was shining, and his restaurant was serving more customers than at any time since the pandemic started.
New Jersey continued its reopening by dropping many of its COVID-19 restrictions Wednesday.
The biggest change was removing fixed, percentage-based indoor capacity limits for restaurants and retail businesses.
“This is a big deal,” Ghalechyan said. “It’s summertime. If the weather is nice, people come out.”
The new capacity limits mean the people who visit the Boardwalk will have a more pre-pandemic experience.
"Today is May 19, and as we signaled a couple of weeks ago, a big piece of our continued opening of the state is happening today," Gov. Phil Murphy said during an event at Island Beach State Park. “We are opening this place up, there’s no question about it, and we will do it fully.”
Indoor businesses had been limited to 50% capacity. But on Wednesday, businesses could host as many people as they wanted as long as those people maintained a 6-foot social distance requirement. This still prevented many businesses from being at full capacity. People also still needed to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking.
The cap on outdoor gatherings also ended Wednesday.
The change in limits meant people no longer had to wait outside for a table at My Friend Diner, which serves hamburgers, turkey burgers and breakfast food. Before Wednesday, the restaurant could serve about 25 people at once. That number increased to about 50 on Wednesday.
Ghalechyan has owned the diner in the 1500 block of the Boardwalk for 12 years. The restaurant was closed from March 16 to June 10 last year.
“People are getting the vaccine, and I guess it’s working,” Ghalechyan said. “The (COVID-19) numbers are down, and people are feeling safer. Things are getting better, and we’re going back to normal.”
A few blocks away from My Friend Diner, Terri Freker, manager of Fralinger’s Original Salt Water Taffy, also appreciated the lifting of the capacity restrictions.
A few customers were inside the store Wednesday searching for their favorite salt water taffy flavor.
Freker said the shop didn’t deal with capacity issues, but she said the easing of restrictions should draw more people to Atlantic City and the Boardwalk, and that’s good for everyone.
“Between the weather and capacities opening up, it brings more people to the Boardwalk,” Freker said. “That increases our sales.”
Freker said she’s been waiting for days like Wednesday since COVID-19 began. It seemed as if New Jersey businesses were finally getting a break having the capacities raised on one of the best weather days of the year so far.
“There’s been so much that has been lost the past year,” Freker said. “We’re getting a little back to normal.”
A block off the Boardwalk, the same sentiments were expressed at the Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall. More than a dozen people enjoyed the hall’s outdoor patio. The new capacity limits didn’t have much impact on the bar’s inside dining because it still needed to maintain the required social distance between tables.
But just like Freker, manager Domenica Polillo viewed any easing of restrictions as a step forward.
“The closer we get to normal the better,” Polillo said. "I feel like this is the closest we’ve been to normal since last year. Being outside, pulling the mask down and breathing the fresh air. It’s definitely a step in the right direction.”
