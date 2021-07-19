As assaulted Atlantic City councilman recovers, some call for State Attorney General to join investigation

Morshed said Sunday that late Thursday night he left Masjid Al-Hera mosque on Atlantic Avenue and walked to his car, which was parked in the parking lot on the corner of Florida and Atlantic avenues.

“When I tried to get off of that parking lot to Florida Avenue, unfortunately one car blocked me,” he said. “It was dark, and I didn’t know what was going on. I get out of my car and was going to ask them why, ‘Why you guys block me?’”

Morshed said that another car pulled up and blocked another exit. He said three passengers in that car were armed with guns.

That's when Morshed said one of the attackers told him not to go against the needle exchange.

“I was scared and very politely I asked him, ‘This is not the right time to talk about this issue,’” Morshed said. He asked the person if he knew who he was, and the man began to curse at Morshed and said, “I don’t care (about) any councilmen,” Morshed said.

The man then struck Morshed in his left eye, then hit his nose. Morshed said he was struck five to seven times. Morshed said he then fell to the ground and was kicked several times by the other two people that were outside of the vehicle holding guns.