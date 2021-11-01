As activists rally in Harrisburg to legalize needle exchanges, a fight to keep them open continues in N.J.

"[In the rural areas], they're smaller nonprofits, jumping in cars with syringes, fentanyl testing strips, and naloxone. They're in the woods, in hiking boots, up the mountains, doing really targeted and focused outreach on individuals who have basically isolated themselves," said Carla Sofronski, the cofounder of the Pennsylvania Harm Reduction Alliance, one of the rally's organizers. "They're doing amazing harm reduction work to keep people alive and safe. But they're doing it in fear that any time they could be put in jail."

In Philadelphia's collar counties, people can travel to the city for clean syringes, but statewide legalization would eliminate that barrier, advocates say.

Susan Ousterman, of Bucks County, said her son Tyler Cordeiro contracted endocarditis last year — a life-threatening inflammation of the lining of the heart — because he could not get clean syringes. "He contracted it in May [2020], and he was in the hospital for three months," she said. "It was bad. His kidneys were failing, and he almost died."