As 2022 plastic bag ban nears, New Jersey awareness efforts increase

LOWER TOWNSHIP — On an unseasonably warm October Friday, passengers boarding and departing at the Cape May-Lewes ferry terminal were given reusable shopping bags.

The act was part of an education campaign preparing New Jersey residents and visitors for a law banning businesses from selling or providing single-use plastic carryout bags.

The law, which Gov. Phil Murphy signed last November, goes into effect May 4, 2022.

Some believe New Jersey is behind the curve when it comes to the banning of single-use plastics.

Diana Delgrosso Kensington, of Maryland, said her state has charged a nickel for use of bags for years.

“Once they implemented the bag tax, it really reduced the waste,” said Delgrosso, who was on her way back from an anniversary trip to Cape May with her husband.

Locally, some municipalities have already taken action to deter the use of single-use bags. In 2018, Ventnor passed an ordinance that placed a 5-cent fee on single-use plastic bags. Other coastal communities like Brigantine and Stone Harbor banned single-use plastic bags completely and fine businesses that violate the ordinances, which went into effect in 2019. Somers Point, home to two major grocery stores and soon a Target, also has a bag ban in place.