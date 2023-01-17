Artists transform vacant Atlantic City shoe store

ATLANTIC CITY — A vacant Payless shoe store in Tanger Outlets The Walk has been transformed into an immersive art exhibit by 23 artists working with the Atlantic City Arts Foundation's ARTeriors program.

ARTeriors showcases the city’s arts and cultural scene, said Kate O'Malley, interim executive director of the Arts Foundation.

"The program was inspired by the idea of transformation and highlighting spaces in the city that are ripe for transforming," O'Malley said. "ARTeriors represents moments in time where once vacant or disused spaces are alive with possibility and wonder."

Since 2015, the Arts Foundation has transformed nine spaces into works of art with the help of local and national artists.

The first space transformed in 2015 was at 121 S. Tennessee Ave., where Bar 32, a chocolate bar and restaurant in the city's Orange Loop district, is now located.

In 2018, ARTeriors transformed the former Wet Seal clothing store on North Michigan Avenue in The Walk. And last year, artists transformed a house in the 100 block of South Ocean Avenue.

This year, the Arts Foundation partnered with Tanger Outlets for one of its other programs, Chalk About AC (a citywide event that encourages people to create chalk art wherever they can), and as a result came up with the idea of using the old Payless for the next ARTeriors site.

"We checked out a few options for spaces and settled on Payless because it’s a very big space but the still-standing shoe racks created dividers where many artists could create," said O'Malley. "We really wanted to go big this year and include a lot of artists."

The 23 artists transformed the space in just two weeks. A reception was held to debut the exhibition Friday evening.

Heather Deegan Hires, of Atlantic City, has participated in four ARTerior exhibitions, including this year's event. She's also been involved in several other projects for the Arts Foundation.

"As an artist, it's fun to create art installations. They're temporary, and each space allows the artist to be creative. The spaces and rules to follow determines how far an artist can go," said Deegan Hires, who did abstract body painting art on a live model at Friday's reception.

She added, "older spaces or art spaces open to the idea are beautiful in that an artist has full reign on being able to create an immersive experience. Collaborating with other artists and making something to enjoy for the community are gifts we receive from just doing what we love."

Friday's reception featured a mix of murals, photography, mixed media, paint, neon lights, sculpture and yarning.

Kenneth Lazan Faulk Jr. created an installation called "Smell the Flowers," featuring old photos of Atlantic City, including three family portraits adorned with hand-painted golden halos, to explore ancestral connections, the power of memories, dreams and family bonds, and the impact of loved ones.

Faulk also participated in the 2018 ARTeriors exhibition and other Arts Foundation projects. He created an Atlantic City Dolphins mural on the side of the youth football team's storage building on Penrose Avenue.

"The inclusion of the quote 'smell the flowers, while you can' serves as a poignant reminder of the fleeting nature of life and encourages viewers to appreciate the present moment," said Faulk, of Atlantic City.

"For us at A.C. Arts Foundation, ARTeriors is a rush of emotion and dedication. Definitely an intense and crazy experience that we love dearly," O'Malley said.

This year's ARTeriors opening reception was bigger than years prior, as Tanger Outlets allowed for food and drink to be served inside the Payless, O'Malley said. There was also more art to see, and more artists to mingle with.

"We hope that programs like this inspire future transformation for Atlantic City," said O'Malley. "We would love to see the program inspire future art spaces and things that would further uplift our incredible artist community."

The ARTeriors exhibit will be open to the public from Thursday, Jan. 19 to Feb. 19. For more information, visit atlanticcityartsfoundation.org.

GALLERY: Atlantic City Arts Foundation presents ARTeriors