VENTNOR — In January, John Gowdy came to town asking why there were so many dead humpback whales washing ashore on New Jersey beaches.

Since he's an artist and local sand sculptor, Gowdy asked the question earlier this year with his art: a 30-square-foot sand drawing at the city's fishing pier posed the question.

While the marine deaths have grown since then and the answers still eluded the public, Gowdy returned here this week to complete a life-sized sand sculpture of a humpback and her calf. The statement piece was placed on South Suffolk Avenue, blocks away from the South Mississippi Avenue burial site of the two humpback whales found in Atlantic City.

Gowdy's massive 45-square-foot whale, named "Hope" by a little girl who was passing by Gowdy as he sculpted the humpback, and her calf, could be seen from the boardwalk on South Suffolk Avenue all week.

"It just made an impression on me. We need to call attention to this and find out what is causing whales to die; and, come up with solution," said Gowdy about the unusual deaths of the endangered species.

There will also be a gathering at 1 p.m. Sunday on the Suffolk Avenue beach. U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew R-2nd and State Sen. Vince Polistina R-Atlantic will be among the speakers and a marine mammal expert is among those expected to attend. A performance by Johnny Higbee with The Blue Street Band will feature their new song "Save the Whales" on a stage set atop the finished sand sculpture of mother whale and calf.

Since December, at least 20 whales, mostly humpbacks, have washed up along New Jersey and New York beaches.

Last Tuesday, eight dolphins were found beached near 52nd Street in Sea Isle City. Two died on the beach and the other six had to be euthanized by the Marine Mammal Stranding Center in Brigantine to prevent further suffering.

Some believe sonar testing done by offshore wind energy companies surveying the ocean floor in preparation for the wind farms happening miles off the coast is the cause for spike in whale deaths and marine mammal strandings.

But representatives from state and federal agencies, like the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management, and the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection, said there is no evidence that the recent marine mammal strandings and offshore wind activities are connected.

Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera, Polistina, and Van Drew have called for a moratorium to halt all offshore wind energy projects until more work has been done to discover the cause of the whale deaths. They've also called for the investigating parties to release full necropsies of the whales.

But when the Marine Mammal Stranding Center conducted those necropsies on the deceased whales, the results showed boat strikes and net entanglements as the cause of deaths.

Others speculate the recent whale and dolphin deaths as the results of human-caused climate change, global warming, ecosystem changes, a change in feeding habits, and other causes.

Higbee said he wanted to treat Sunday's gathering for the whales "strictly about the whales" and "not a political thing."

Gowdy said Sunday's whale gathering at the South Suffolk Avenue beach will be family friendly.