Artist Michael Indorato brings trapeze-like street painting technique to Atlantic City

ATLANTIC CITY — Since moving to the resort a year ago, Eric and Marie Kirner have made a conscious effort to support and fill their home with the work of local artists.
On Saturday, that meant heading to Tennessee Avenue to watch Michael Indorato work on paintings while suspended from a trapeze-like contraption.
“For us to come out and find local artists, and try to put local art in our home and support the local arts, I think is pretty important,” said Marie, 57. “(It’s important) just to support the community (and) support the Atlantic City Arts Foundation.”
The event, sponsored by Rhythm & Spirits and Tennessee Avenue Beer Hall in the city’s Orange Loop district, featured several local artists, a DJ and drinks.
Indorato, the main attraction of the day, had at least five canvases placed on the ground near his contraption, which he has dubbed “Spindorato.” While he is suspended from one end of it, the other end is weighted to give him lift when he bounces off the ground, rotating between canvases and applying brush strokes where he sees fit.
ATLANTIC CITY — Three years ago this month, a yoga shop called the Leadership Studio opened …
The 50-year-old said he took inspiration from his experience wrestling.
“When I was in high school and college, I wrestled,” said Indorato, who graduated from Paramus High School in 1988. “There’s something about wrestling. There’s a poetry in motion. The struggle, there’s a grace to it. So I wanted to capture that in my work. I wanted to make painting a full-body kinesthetic experience.”
As for his abstract style of painting, that originated in kindergarten.
Support Local Journalism
“It was my kindergarten art teacher who showed me my style, which is just a scribble,” he said. “It was a line that went on forever, and then fill in between the lines. It’s a simple kindergarten art project, but it stuck with me. It was one of the first ones we did. So I’m still making that infinite line. It’s chaos. There’s no up and down. You have to figure it out.
“It’s pure imagination.”
ATLANTIC CITY— North Beach Atlantic City partners are celebrating Oktoberfest by holding sev…
His work often includes religious imagery, like a cross that can be seen if one looks hard enough within the abstract lines. His grandmother, a devout Catholic, instilled that faith in him as a child.
Michael’s father, John, saw his son had a mind for art at a young age.
“His grandmother, and I think he was 9 years old maybe, handed him masking tape and toilet paper,” said John, 71. “He formed and painted a dinosaur. It was beautiful to come out of this brain of his.”
Indorato debuted the Spindorato seven years ago at an art show in Massachusetts. The idea was floating around in his head, so he asked the show organizer if he could put together something outside the venue. Once he saw it in action, the organizer invited Indorato to do the same at New York City’s Javits Center. At one point, he actually set it up in the middle of Times Square.
He would go on to teach digital graphics at Neptune High School in Monmouth County for six years, and said inspiring students has been one of his greatest joys as an artist.
Now, Indorato is constantly on the move along the East Coast. He’s been living in his van, which has Florida plates, for about a year. All of his possessions, including works of art he keeps in a small trailer attached to the van, travel as he does.
“Living this lifestyle is humbling,” Indorato said. “That’s another thing that I’m grateful for. Sometimes, when you reach for your dreams and your goals, you lose track of what’s important. For me, it’s God and trying to help others do the right thing, whatever that is.”
102520_nws_flyingartist
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
102520_nws_flyingartist
Contact: 609-272-7210
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.