Artist Michael Indorato brings trapeze-like street painting technique to Atlantic City

As for his abstract style of painting, that originated in kindergarten.

“It was my kindergarten art teacher who showed me my style, which is just a scribble,” he said. “It was a line that went on forever, and then fill in between the lines. It’s a simple kindergarten art project, but it stuck with me. It was one of the first ones we did. So I’m still making that infinite line. It’s chaos. There’s no up and down. You have to figure it out.

“It’s pure imagination.”

His work often includes religious imagery, like a cross that can be seen if one looks hard enough within the abstract lines. His grandmother, a devout Catholic, instilled that faith in him as a child.

Michael’s father, John, saw his son had a mind for art at a young age.

“His grandmother, and I think he was 9 years old maybe, handed him masking tape and toilet paper,” said John, 71. “He formed and painted a dinosaur. It was beautiful to come out of this brain of his.”