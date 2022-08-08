Artist Christian Correa brings Atlantic City history to life with his 48 Blocks creation

One in a series of articles looking at local artists who are contributors to Atlantic City's 48 Blocks mural project.

ATLANTIC CITY — The mural on the side of Little Water Distillery enhances the otherwise nondescript building. It also captures the city's historic and renowned spirit.

The "Spirit of Atlantic City" mural was created by local artist Christian Correa, of Brigantine, for the Atlantic City Arts Foundation's 48 Blocks mural program. Created in 2018, it gives onlookers a glimpse into some of the city's famous history.

The black-and-white mural on the gray brick wall of the distillery painted with regular exterior paint brings to life Club Harlem, which was the city's premier club for Black jazz performers founded in 1935. The mural also pays tribute to the Steer Pier's diving horse attraction, the God of the Sea Poseidon, and other attractions for which the city is known, including its gambling and casino history.

"Art is usually geared towards beautification, and is nice to look at, but it can also be used as a conversation starter, a way to express feelings or concerns of the city," said Correa, 41 and a native of Atlantic City. "It gives people a reason to talk to each other and the community."

Correa said he doesn't feel like an artist since the distillery mural was the first he created and he did so with the help of fellow muralist Leah Morgan. Morgan is also tagged on the mural. Correa said he usually only makes art when asked since he is more into writing and comedy arts. But, he decided to enter into the 48 Blocks mural program as a way to facilitate his vision for the project.

"The Northside history is jazz. Club Harlem was the most iconic center for arts and culture when it was around, and now it's not here," said Correa, who used cross-generational, cross-cultural topics like the jazz club to articulate a concept that spoke specifically to the Northside neighborhood where the distillery is located.

The distillery itself also has leaned into the spirit of the murals project by dedicating some of its creations, such as the award-winning spirits 48 Blocks vodka and 48 Blocks dark chocolate martini to the artistic effort.

Correa, who is also the program director for Leadership Studio on South Tennessee Avenue, said supporting all sorts of art and artists is important to making Atlantic City the creative art hub it is striving to be. He believes it's a place where creative people can make art and get jobs. Correa said he believes supporting art is supporting wellness, since everything is art, from the music we listen to, the food we eat, and even the everyday things people do.

"The art scene in the city can go either one of two ways. Either it can become a cool art community that is organic, or it can become a fake art community that is commodified. It's up to the art community and the city to decide how to embrace it," said Correa.