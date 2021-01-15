Artificial reef gets 3 more boats after youth program wants to save future of fishing

A tug boat, a push boat and a barge were sunk about 5 miles off Beach Haven on Thursday to expand an artificial reef and increase fishing opportunities for years to come.
And the project all started with a youth program.
The Beach Haven Charter Fishing Association’s Junior Mate Program was visited by a representative from the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection several years ago. The representative spoke to the Junior Mates about artificial reefs and their benefits. From there, the Mates helped raise money to purchase the three decommissioned boats to add to the Little Egg Reef.
“These artificial reefs gave these fish a habitat, it gave them shelter, it gave them food,” said John Lewis, 74, president of the BHCFA. “The more shelter and food they have, the more they reproduce, and it starts that food chain.”
Junior Mates is for children 12 and older and teaches knot tying, navigation, boat handling, tackle and boat maintenance, weather safety, first aid and other skills that are needed to be a valuable crew member on a boat.
The program attracts 25 to 30 members and meets once a week throughout the summer, although it did not meet this past summer due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nick Perello, 21, of Long Beach Township, watched the three vessels sink Thursday. Once a member of the Junior Mates program, he is now the secretary at the BHCFA.
“I initially joined the Junior Mate program because I was anxious to learn more and have the opportunity to work on boats,” he said. “In terms of the reef project, I really wanted to help out to rebuild our local reefs since I have noticed in my short lifetime that the fishing has slowed over the years on these reefs. This project started out with an idea from some kids, and in less than a year, we had the funds raised by some outstanding local businesses to sink these vessels. And now, we are finally sinking them.
“It feels good to be able to see results from the work that we put in,” he added. “Knowing that this is only the beginning is incredible.”
There are 14 artificial reefs along the New Jersey coast, according to Lewis. The average reef has about 600,000 cubic yards of material on it, but the three off Long Beach Island are the smallest. Little Egg Reef had only 9,000 cubic yards of material on it and, before Thursday, hadn’t been added to since 2005 due to lack of fundraising efforts, he said.
All of the artificial reefs along the coast are funded by private donations. The state does not pay for artificial reefs, Lewis said. The vessels sunk Thursday had reached the end of their commercial life, were inspected by the Coast Guard and were towed up from Norfolk, Virginia.
The project cost $100,000. Through donations and fundraising, $50,000 was raised mostly through the Sea Shell Resort and Beach Club in Beach Haven, a yearly fishing tournament and the Tom Hughes family. The funds were matched by Ann E. Clark Foundation/The Sportfishing Fund, Lewis said.
If funds were easily attainable, Lewis would like to deploy boats onto the reefs every year.
“That’s our goal, to make this a multigenerational thing,” he said. “I keep asking for donations, but in reality this is an investment in the future so all of these Junior Mates, our children, our grandchildren will be fishing on these reefs successfully when they’re my age.”
He said the ocean bottom off New Jersey, with the exception of the northern part of the state, looks like a natural beach.
“It’s basically just sand, a couple bumps here or there, but nothing else,” Lewis said. “There’s no reason for the fish to congregate there. It doesn’t give them shelter. The only food they get there are migrating schools of bait fish."
The only other places to congregate on the ocean floor were around shipwrecks, he said, but a lot of those have deteriorated.
And with new artificial reefs, Stockton University wanted in.
“This was a project of opportunity,” said Steve Evert, director of Stockton’s marine field station. “We could be here when something gets reefed and then follow it with those different types of technology through time (and determine) how long it takes for different types of organisms to begin occupying the reef.”
The college has an oceanography concentration through its marine science track. Through that, classes conduct various underwater mapping projects through sonar and a remotely operated vehicle (ROV), which can take video, Evert said.
While what grows on reefs over time is fairly well known, Evert said this project allows the study to begin “from ground zero.”
“It’s rare to get that opportunity,” he said. “You can go out and study any shipwreck off the coast, but it’s been there for 50 years, 100 years. You missed ground zero. Here you get to capture that temporal aspect of how long does it take to provide some of those ecological services.”
He added not many of those studies have been done on colder water reefs.
With the findings, he hopes to further determine the ecological role of submerged structures. The findings may even relate to offshore wind farm installations.
An offshore wind farm is expected to begin operating in 2024 about 15 miles southeast of Atlantic City, but construction is still awaiting federal approval.
The methods they’re using could also be a lesson when it comes to studying partially submerged turbines in ocean wind farms.
“It’s important to know what effect these submerged structures have on the environment,” Evert said. “It’s important to know how they’re going to change over time if we put more of these types of structures in, what service do they provide to the recreational fishing community and there’s that whole workforce development side. It’s an opportunity for the students to do that type of research and to use that type of instrumentation.”
