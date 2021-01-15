Artificial reef gets 3 more boats after youth program wants to save future of fishing

“I initially joined the Junior Mate program because I was anxious to learn more and have the opportunity to work on boats,” he said. “In terms of the reef project, I really wanted to help out to rebuild our local reefs since I have noticed in my short lifetime that the fishing has slowed over the years on these reefs. This project started out with an idea from some kids, and in less than a year, we had the funds raised by some outstanding local businesses to sink these vessels. And now, we are finally sinking them.

“It feels good to be able to see results from the work that we put in,” he added. “Knowing that this is only the beginning is incredible.”

There are 14 artificial reefs along the New Jersey coast, according to Lewis. The average reef has about 600,000 cubic yards of material on it, but the three off Long Beach Island are the smallest. Little Egg Reef had only 9,000 cubic yards of material on it and, before Thursday, hadn’t been added to since 2005 due to lack of fundraising efforts, he said.

All of the artificial reefs along the coast are funded by private donations. The state does not pay for artificial reefs, Lewis said. The vessels sunk Thursday had reached the end of their commercial life, were inspected by the Coast Guard and were towed up from Norfolk, Virginia.