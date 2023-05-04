LOWER TOWNSHIP — Browse art pieces depicting the beauty of our area’s coastline during an exhibit opening Friday at The Gallery at Ferry Park at the Cape May-Lewes Ferry terminal.
Three South Jersey artists — Tim Smith, Renee Leopardi and Tim Faherty — will have their works on display during the “Be Bold” show, to be held inside a new art gallery in the ferry terminal building.
Smith’s art features acrylic works, including marine animals and seascapes, made with bright, vibrant colors. Leopardi is an award-winning pastel painter who teaches others how to create seascapes and other subjects. And Faherty, a former illustrator for The Press of Atlantic City, uses oils, acrylics and pastels to create paintings reflecting his love of the coastal area.
An opening reception will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, and the show will continue on weekends through May 21. The gallery is located at the ferry terminal, 1200 Lincoln Blvd., North Cape May. For more information, visit visitferrypark.com/gallery.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.