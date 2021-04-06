Arraignment set for Capitol riot suspect Rahm

Former Atlantic City resident James Rahm Jr. will appear before a Washington, D.C., judge next Wednesday regarding his alleged role in the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, court documents show.
Rahm is indicted on charges of tampering with a witness, victim or informant; entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; disorderly conduct in a Capitol building; and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.
The 61-year-old said the “passion of the moment” brought him into the Capitol rotunda — during an event that led to the deaths of five people, including a Capitol Police officer from New Jersey — but that he exited soon after.
Screenshots taken from Facebook show Rahm telling someone he urinated in Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's desk, but he said in an interview he was lying to impress a friend.
Contact Ahmad Austin:
609-272-7404
Twitter @ACPressAustin
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Ahmad Austin
Staff Writer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.