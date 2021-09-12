Army Corps dredging could make a big difference on Maurice River

A large marshy island in the middle of the river — Myers called it a meadow — is a fraction of its former size. The Army Corps project will not only deepen the mouth of the river, it will also restore the local ecosystem, he said, including work on restoring the meadows, which he said are an important part of the life cycle for fish and other wildlife.

Deeper waterways and restoring the wetlands will provide habitat for a variety of species and help bring back bait fish in the river, he said. That will not only draw larger fish into the river, it will allow it to fulfill its natural role as a nursery for the fish of the Delaware Bay.

Oysters could also make their homes on the muddy river banks, helping protect against future erosion, he said.

That’s good for the bay, he said, and for the area’s economy. For instance, many boaters like to fish for perch, but they have become very hard to find, so fewer boaters visit the river. He hopes the proposal will help increase the number of perch and other fish species, which will mean more work at the marina.

There are fewer boats docked at the marina now than there were before Sandy, he said, and other marinas have shut down entirely. There is one other marina in operation on Matt’s Landing.

“It will definitely benefit the area, and bring more sea life, more bait fish and more game species. We used to see a lot more kinds of species on the river,” he said.

