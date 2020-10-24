Army Corps awards beach work contract for Cape May

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday awarded a contract for beach replenishment along New Jersey's southern tip.

According to a news release from the Army Corps' Philadelphia District, the agency awarded a $1.1 million contract to Yannuzzi Group of Kinnelon, Morris County. The joint effort between the Army Corps, the state Department of Environmental Protection, Cape May Point, Cape May, Lower Township, the Nature Conservancy and Cape May Point State Park will include sand excavation from areas along the upper beach.

The excavated sand will be placed at Cove Beach in Cape May and Saint Pete's Beach in Cape May Point. It will restore lower beach elevation and benefit beach nesting birds such as the piping plover and least terns, the release states. No birds have nested in the area in at least five years due to a lack of sustainable habitat.

Initial construction for the restoration project was completed in 2007, and the following years have seen additional replenishment. It is designed to reduce damage from coastal storms and to protect fish and wildlife habitat on the beach and in the wetlands behind the dune, the release states.

Work is expected to begin this fall and continue into the winter.

