 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Army Corps awards beach work contract for Cape May
0 comments

Army Corps awards beach work contract for Cape May

{{featured_button_text}}
Cape May beach replenishment

Beach replenishment work is expected to take place this fall and winter in Cape May and Cape May Point.

 U.S. Army Corps of Engineers' Philadelphia District

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers on Friday awarded a contract for beach replenishment along New Jersey's southern tip.

According to a news release from the Army Corps' Philadelphia District, the agency awarded a $1.1 million contract to Yannuzzi Group of Kinnelon, Morris County. The joint effort between the Army Corps, the state Department of Environmental Protection, Cape May Point, Cape May, Lower Township, the Nature Conservancy and Cape May Point State Park will include sand excavation from areas along the upper beach.

The excavated sand will be placed at Cove Beach in Cape May and Saint Pete's Beach in Cape May Point. It will restore lower beach elevation and benefit beach nesting birds such as the piping plover and least terns, the release states. No birds have nested in the area in at least five years due to a lack of sustainable habitat.

Initial construction for the restoration project was completed in 2007, and the following years have seen additional replenishment. It is designed to reduce damage from coastal storms and to protect fish and wildlife habitat on the beach and in the wetlands behind the dune, the release states.

Work is expected to begin this fall and continue into the winter.

Contact: 609-272-7210

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News