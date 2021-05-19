Armato: Understanding addiction as disease will help fight stigma, save lives

A few years ago when Derek came out of another stay in rehab, he asked his dad to never give up on him. Armato said he went out and got a tattoo on his arm that says, “Never stop hoping” and “Never stop loving.”

+2 2nd District GOP Senate primary to create plenty of buzz There are few contested primary races for state offices this year in southeastern New Jersey…

“After I did that and showed it to him, he was good for a couple of years — till the end,” Armato said. “I think it really did impress him. He always knew it, but this was validation.”

Armato holds on to the victories.

About a year ago, after talking with a mother whose son was using heroin, he asked her whether she had gotten naloxone — the medication that reverses opioid overdoses.

She hadn’t yet, so he gave her a naloxone kit he had in his car.

Soon after, she texted him, saying the naloxone he had given her had saved her son’s life the night before.

+2 Political briefs: Armato bill to help microbusinesses becomes law A bill sponsored by Assemblyman John Armato, D-Atlantic, to fund financial support for micro…

He tears up talking about it, and said he holds onto that text and looks at it to remind him of the good being done.

Armato, D-Atlantic, has sponsored bills to help substance abusers get help, including one to require naloxone be prescribed to those given an opioid prescription who have a history of substance abuse.