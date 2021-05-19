Armato: Understanding addiction as disease will help fight stigma, save lives

BUENA VISTA TOWNSHIP — Assemblyman John Armato recently welcomed a new great-grandchild into the world — a 7-pound, 11-ounce boy named Nvon.
The baby’s birth was bittersweet. He is the third grandchild of Armato’s only son, Derek, a musician and songwriter who died last year of a drug overdose at age 50 in his home in South Carolina.
May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and Armato would like people to know that substance abusers and their families will only seek care quickly enough if they understand addiction is a treatable mental health disease, allowing the stigma associated with it to lessen.
“The stigma is extremely damaging,” he said as he stood in his living room, surrounded by photos of Derek as a baby, child and young man. “People will not reach out for help or want anybody to know ... they think they can correct it, and they cannot. It needs to be handled by professionals.”
Armato, 72, and his family dealt with Derek’s addiction for more than 30 years, he said.
“For the longest time we did everything wrong,” Armato said. “First I said, ‘Not my son’ ... then ‘It’s just a phase.’”
He expected milestones to end the drug use, like marrying and having children — even negative milestones like the first time Derek was incarcerated.
“They came and went and nothing changed,” Armato said. “Then, you think if you throw enough money at it, it will go away. That didn’t work,” he said of helping Derek buy a home and car.
Now he knows that substance abusers need professional medical care, just like someone with cancer or a heart condition. Treatment helped Derek for long stretches, he said. But he believes his son was self-medicating for depression and other mental health issues that would recur.
Shame increases isolation, which was also increased by the COVID-19 pandemic, Armato said. It forced many meetings for substance abusers and their families into virtual sessions, and left many to deal with the problem on their own.
A record 87,000+ Americans died of drug overdoses over the 12-month period that ended in September, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
According to preliminary data from the CDC, overdose deaths began increasing at a greater rate nationwide as the pandemic got underway in the spring of 2020.
From October 2019 through September 2020 — the month Derek died — such deaths increased 29% over the same period from one year before.
Although his son’s story ended prematurely, Armato stressed how important it is to never give up hope.
A few years ago when Derek came out of another stay in rehab, he asked his dad to never give up on him. Armato said he went out and got a tattoo on his arm that says, “Never stop hoping” and “Never stop loving.”
“After I did that and showed it to him, he was good for a couple of years — till the end,” Armato said. “I think it really did impress him. He always knew it, but this was validation.”
Armato holds on to the victories.
About a year ago, after talking with a mother whose son was using heroin, he asked her whether she had gotten naloxone — the medication that reverses opioid overdoses.
She hadn’t yet, so he gave her a naloxone kit he had in his car.
Soon after, she texted him, saying the naloxone he had given her had saved her son’s life the night before.
He tears up talking about it, and said he holds onto that text and looks at it to remind him of the good being done.
Armato, D-Atlantic, has sponsored bills to help substance abusers get help, including one to require naloxone be prescribed to those given an opioid prescription who have a history of substance abuse.
He recommends loved ones of substance abusers get help from groups like Nar-Anon. He also is available to talk to anyone who needs help if they call his legislative office, he said, at 609-382-5421.
Others who have traveled the same road immediately understand what you are going through, and they don’t judge you for it, Armato said. They have been educated through experience, and are a powerful resource for anyone caught in addiction’s web.
