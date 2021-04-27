 Skip to main content
Argument leads to weapon and drug charges for Wildwood man
Wildwood police

WILDWOOD — A city man is facing weapon and drug charges after brandishing a weapon during am argument Monday, police said in a Tuesday news release.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Gilmore Hotel on East Schellenger Avenue for a report of a subject with a gun, police said. They learned that 29-year-old Christopher Vesper brandished the weapon during the course of a verbal dispute before going back into his residence at the motel. Police located and arrested him.

After receiving a court-authorized warrant, police searched Vesper's residence and recovered the weapon, which turned out to be a pellet-type handgun. Also recovered were several bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.

Vesper was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance/heroin, and possession of CDS paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cape May County Correctional Center.

Contact Ahmad Austin:

609-272-7404

AAustin@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressAustin

