Argument leads to weapon and drug charges for Wildwood man

WILDWOOD — A city man is facing weapon and drug charges after brandishing a weapon during am argument Monday, police said in a Tuesday news release.
Around 2:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Gilmore Hotel on East Schellenger Avenue for a report of a subject with a gun, police said. They learned that 29-year-old Christopher Vesper brandished the weapon during the course of a verbal dispute before going back into his residence at the motel. Police located and arrested him.
After receiving a court-authorized warrant, police searched Vesper's residence and recovered the weapon, which turned out to be a pellet-type handgun. Also recovered were several bags of suspected heroin and drug paraphernalia, police said.
Vesper was charged with unlawful possession of a weapon, certain person not to possess a weapon, possession of a controlled dangerous substance/heroin, and possession of CDS paraphernalia. He was taken to the Cape May County Correctional Center.
