Area Veterans Day ceremonies still on, but will look different due to COVID-19

While multiple Veterans Day ceremonies will be held Wednesday in South Jersey, they will look slightly different due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the rise in cases the state has seen in recent weeks, most, if not all, ceremonies will be held outside and be scaled back. On Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy reported 2,075 new COVID-19 cases, adding that 9,524 additional cases had been reported since Thursday.

The Brigantine Veterans of Foreign Wars post held its Veterans Day ceremony Sunday, but without the annual parade that traditionally precedes it.

“Due to the spike in cases, (the VFW) didn’t advertise the ceremony as much so that not many people would come out,” Brigantine Mayor Vince Sera said.

The parade, he said, usually has about 60 to 80 participants and even more people lining the streets. The ceremony usually then includes about seven to 10 speakers followed by refreshments at the VFW.

This year, the ceremony, held at the Veterans Triangle near 30th Street, only had four speakers, and the VFW luncheon was scrapped. But many still showed up to the ceremony, Sera said, estimating about 80 in attendance.

“Normally there’s so many people there that you can’t (begin to) count,” he said.