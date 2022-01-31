Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
AFROZ-KHAN — To Khandoker Afroz and Mohammed Khan, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 1.
REED — To Laura and Kyle Reed, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 3.
KEMP — To Krystine and Howard Kemp, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Jan. 3.
SILVERMAN-WASSERMAN — To Naomi Silverman and Marc Wasserman, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 3.
ROONEY — To Darlene and Joseph Rooney, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 5.
AVILEZ-CANELAS — To Karla Avilez and Eberth Canelas, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 5.
SANCHEZ-GOMEZ — To Nancy Sanchez and Rodney Gomez Molina, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 5.
SORTO-AZCONA — To Francia Sorto and Sterlyn Azcona, of Hammonton, a son, Jan. 7.
FELIX-VALEUS — To Yves Felix and Jean Valeus, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 8.
BRANSKY — To Kristen and Dennis Bransky, of Tuckerton, a son, Jan. 9.
NISTICO — To Maria and Marcus Nistico, of Northfield, a daughter, Jan. 9.
SANCHEZ-CREECH — To Bria Sanchez and Michael Creech, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Jan. 9.
CHOWDHURY-JIMENEZ-MARTINEZ — To Sabiha Chowdhury and Jovany Jimenez-Martinez, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 10.
McCLUSKEY — To Hailey and Ryan McCluskey, of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 10.
SCHUSLER — To Katie and Jared Schusler, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Jan. 10.
LLOYD — To Taylor Lloyd, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 11.
KAMARA-DOLLEH — To Rugiatu Kamara and Karmor Dolleh, of Atlantic City, twins — a son and a daughter, Jan. 12.
JONES-CARLO — To Rasheedah Jones and Ruben Carlo Sr., of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 14.
LOPEZ-HERRERA — To Alexandra Lopez and Mario Herrera, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 14.
FATZINGER — To Krystle and Kevin Fatzinger, of Absecon, a son, Jan. 15.
