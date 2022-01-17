Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
BEJARAN-RODRIGUEZ — To Estefania Bejaran-Rodriguez, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 30.
Tags
- Nj
- Egg Harbor
- Fleet
- Botany
- Medical Center
- Cape
- Elizabeth
- Joshua
- Erica
- Eric Egg Harbor
- Landing
- Meghan Collins
- Karlee
- Michael O'hagan
- Jillian
- Egg Harbor City
- Township
- Hydrography
- Atlantic City
- Galloway
- Rio Grande
- Health Board
- Building Industry
- Michael Petruzziello
- Eric Herndon
- May
- Timothy Purdy
- Wildwood
- Daughter
- Molly
- Matthew Mierzwinski
- Cody Canale
- Dylan Drake
- Justin Derry
- Boys
- Will Foggan
- Kevin Pelikan
- Cape May Court House
- Timothy Legler
- Mark Zinkewich
- Harbor
- Egg
- Dworkin Richard Tuckerton Nj Son
- Thomas
- City
- Thomas Conover
- John Rollins
- Sean Wilson
- Ryan Rutter
- Christopher Castor
- Richard Nwogu
- Meehan-bolon
- Lena
- Robert Goller
- Birth Announcement
- Andrew Mcfadden
- Jaquan Barnette
- Dennis Pruchnicki
- Kyle Gans
- Andrew Morgan
- Dennisville
- Little Egg Harbor
- Estefania
- Anthony Stanton
- Pranav Patel
- Atlanticare Regional Medical Center
- Estefania Bejaran-rodriguez
- Birth
- Area
- Son
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.
Jacklyn McQuarrie
Editorial Clerk
I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.