Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
ISAGUIRRE-COOK — To Gloria Isaguirre and Gene Cook, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 2.
RAMOS-VELEZ — To Yuri Ramos and Ramon Velez, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 2.
WEINBERG — To Ashley and Kyle Weinberg, of Cape May, a son, Nov. 3.
MERCADO-SIMONS — To Melissa Mercado and Michael Simons, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 3.
JONES-BROWN — To Yvonna Jones and Phillip Brown, of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 5.
MIERZWINSKI — To Alissa and Matthew Mierzwinski, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 8.
CUNNINGHAM — To Alisson and Brianna Cunningham, of Atlantic City, twin daughters, Nov. 8.
EARLY-ODONNELL — To Lauren Early and William O’Donnell IV, of Absecon, a daughter, Nov. 8.
McNEAL-GRANT — To Yazmine McNeal and Steven Grant, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 9.
IMPERIALE — To Jessica and Gregory Imperiale, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 10.
KIMBLE — To Sarah and Jonathan Kimble, of Linwood, a son, Nov. 11.
APPIAH-AGYEI — To Esther Appiah and Fredrick Agyei, of Newark, a son, Nov. 11.
CANALE — To Shelby and Cody Canale, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 11.
HAMPTON — To Biyonka and Terrence Hampton, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 11.
ZALDANA-ROMERO — To Beatriz Zaldana and Luis Romero, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Nov. 12.
PEREZ-MUNOZ — To Carolina Perez and Roman Munoz, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 13.
SULLIVAN — To Emily and Sean Sullivan, of Northfield, a son, Nov. 13.
REYES-GONZALEZ — To Vilma Nohemy Navarrete Reyes and Medardo Alberto Cortez Gonzalez, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 13.
RODIA — To Mariah and Cullin Rodia, of Cape May, a daughter, Nov. 13.
WILLIAMS — To Alexis and Kaleem Williams, of Hammonton, a daughter, Nov. 14.
SCOTTI — To Alexandria and Colton Scotti, of Somers Point, a son, Nov. 15.
WILLIAMS-RICHARDSON — To Angela Williams and William Richardson, of Northfield, a daughter, Nov. 15.
CRESPO-ECHEVARRIA — To Margaret Crespo and Samuel Echevarria, of Linwood, a son, Nov. 18.
MOORE-ARRICK — To Christina Moore and Mckinley Arrick Jr., of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 18.
MARTINEZ — To Angelie Martinez, of Atlantic City, a son, Nov. 18.
HENKES — To Brandy and Craig Henkes, of Brigantine, a son, Nov. 18.
ONORATO — To Michelle and Joey Onorato, of Manahawkin, a son, Nov. 19.
RIGGIO — To Lisa and Brett Riggio, of Ventnor, a son, Nov. 20.
AUSTIN — To Katie and Willis Austin, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Nov. 20.
CALIX-RAMIREZ — To Lixy Patricia Hernandez Calix and Francisco Gil Ramirez, of Pleasantville, a son, Nov. 23.
SMITH — To Gina Darrer and Courtney Smith Sr., of Mays Landing, a son, Nov. 24.
ROLLS-BRYANT — To Talibah Rolls and Arnold Bryant, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 25.
HOQUE-RAMIM — To Noor Hoque and Syed Ramim, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 26.
QUILES-PLACENCIA — To Christiana Quiles and Edgar Placencia, of Absecon, a son, Nov. 26.
McBRIDE-MONETTE — To Jessica McBride and Mathew Monette, of Absecon, a daughter, Nov. 28.
SIMPKINS-FALLON — To Samantha Simpkins and Paul Fallon Jr., of North Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 28.
HANSEN — To Madison and Evan Hansen, of Cape May, a son, Nov. 29.
WALKER-KENT — To Erin Walker and Shaun Kent, of Somers Point, a daughter, Nov. 30.
PERRY-PEASE — To Chanelle Perry and Christopher Pease, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Nov. 30.
Cape Regional Medical Center
LOZADA-HERNANDEZ — To Frida Lozada-Valle and Vitto Hernandez-Rodriguez, of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 15.
