 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Area births
0 comments
AREA BIRTHS

Area births

{{featured_button_text}}

Outside coverage area

DRAKE — To Caitlyn and Dylan Drake, of Bossier City, Louisiana, twin boys, Dec. 6.

Cape Regional Medical Center

ZINKEWICH — To Corrine Connell Zinkewich and Mark Zinkewich, of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 18.

SERRANO-PEREZ — To Jayleen Serrano and Leeroy Perez, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 21.

CRANDLEY-KOELLE — To Gabrielle Crandley and Cody Koelle, of Villas, a daughter, Nov. 23.

ALEXANDER-CASANOVA — To Gabriella Alexander and Carlos Casanova, of Villas, a son, Nov. 24.

KENNEDY — To Samantha Hulme Kennedy and Mike Kennedy, of Cape May Court House, a son, Nov. 30.

Shore Medical Center

PELIKAN — To Katherine and Kevin Pelikan, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 1.

FOGGAN — To Jenna and Will Foggan, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Nov. 2.

JOHNSON — To Kelly and Matthew Johnson, of Ocean View, a daughter, Nov. 8.

SCOLA — To Jacklyn and Benjamin Scola, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 15.

ENGLE — To Dana and Andrew Engle, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 17.

WEISER-KRAUSS — To Samantha Weiser and Tyler Krauss, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 17.

POWELL — To Hannah and David Powell III, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Nov. 17.

GILBERT-McCLAIN — To Nicolette Gilbert and Jesse McClain Sr., of Northfield, a daughter, Nov. 17.

JIMENEZ — To Falon and Alejandro Jimenez, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Nov. 18.

VASQUEZ — To Kerri and Matthew Vasquez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 18.

VALDERRAMOS-CUCUZZA — To Nadia Valderramos and Frank Cucuzza Jr., of Northfield, a son, Nov. 19.

POTENSKI — To Nicole and John Potenski Jr., of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 22.

HINDLE — To Lauren and Brian Hindle, of Ocean View, a son, Nov. 22.

CHRISTIANSEN-BAGNELL — To Lauren Christiansen and James Bagnell, of Ventnor, a daughter, Nov. 23.

GLASSER — To Leanne and Dillon Glasser, of Brigantine, a daughter, Nov. 23.

SIMMERMAN — To Brianne and Andrew Simmerman, of Marmora, a daughter, Nov. 23.

LEGLER — To Christina and Timothy Legler, of Sea Isle City, a son, Nov. 24.

DERRY — To Yasica and Justin Derry, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 25.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

'Lost it all again': Kentucky tornadoes survivor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News