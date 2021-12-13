Area births

Outside coverage area
DRAKE — To Caitlyn and Dylan Drake, of Bossier City, Louisiana, twin boys, Dec. 6.
Cape Regional Medical Center
ZINKEWICH — To Corrine Connell Zinkewich and Mark Zinkewich, of Wildwood, a daughter, Nov. 18.
SERRANO-PEREZ — To Jayleen Serrano and Leeroy Perez, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 21.
CRANDLEY-KOELLE — To Gabrielle Crandley and Cody Koelle, of Villas, a daughter, Nov. 23.
ALEXANDER-CASANOVA — To Gabriella Alexander and Carlos Casanova, of Villas, a son, Nov. 24.
KENNEDY — To Samantha Hulme Kennedy and Mike Kennedy, of Cape May Court House, a son, Nov. 30.
Shore Medical Center
PELIKAN — To Katherine and Kevin Pelikan, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 1.
FOGGAN — To Jenna and Will Foggan, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Nov. 2.
JOHNSON — To Kelly and Matthew Johnson, of Ocean View, a daughter, Nov. 8.
SCOLA — To Jacklyn and Benjamin Scola, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Nov. 15.
ENGLE — To Dana and Andrew Engle, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Nov. 17.
WEISER-KRAUSS — To Samantha Weiser and Tyler Krauss, of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 17.
POWELL — To Hannah and David Powell III, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Nov. 17.
GILBERT-McCLAIN — To Nicolette Gilbert and Jesse McClain Sr., of Northfield, a daughter, Nov. 17.
JIMENEZ — To Falon and Alejandro Jimenez, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Nov. 18.
VASQUEZ — To Kerri and Matthew Vasquez, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Nov. 18.
VALDERRAMOS-CUCUZZA — To Nadia Valderramos and Frank Cucuzza Jr., of Northfield, a son, Nov. 19.
POTENSKI — To Nicole and John Potenski Jr., of Hammonton, a son, Nov. 22.
HINDLE — To Lauren and Brian Hindle, of Ocean View, a son, Nov. 22.
CHRISTIANSEN-BAGNELL — To Lauren Christiansen and James Bagnell, of Ventnor, a daughter, Nov. 23.
GLASSER — To Leanne and Dillon Glasser, of Brigantine, a daughter, Nov. 23.
SIMMERMAN — To Brianne and Andrew Simmerman, of Marmora, a daughter, Nov. 23.
LEGLER — To Christina and Timothy Legler, of Sea Isle City, a son, Nov. 24.
DERRY — To Yasica and Justin Derry, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Nov. 25.
