Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
COLLINS-LOCK — To Meghan Collins and Robert Lock, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 9.
PERALT-CAJUSTE — To Melissa Peralt and Joreste Cajuste, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 14.
HERNDON — To Rorie and Eric Herndon, of Absecon, a daughter, Oct. 14.
BOLAND — To Zhanna and Timothy Boland, of Northfield, a daughter, Oct. 14.
HOLMES-HOLSEY — To Kimberly Holmes and Roderick Holsey, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 14.
PETRUZZIELLO — To Heather and Michael Petruzziello, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 14.
JUNIEWICZ — To Meghan and Matthew Juniewicz, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 15.
FREEMAN-BENBOW — To Alexus Freeman and Emanuel Benbow, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 15.
RAFIKOVA-SCANNAPIECO — To Raushana Rafikova and Victor Joseph Scannapieco, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 15.
TORRES-HAMLETT — To Siani Torres and Byron Hamlett, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 16.
STRAWSER-FIORIO — To Casandra Strawser and Andrew Fiorio, of Brick, a son, Oct. 16.
GETTY — To Agustie and Jose Getty, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 17.
FISHER-MACK — To Onjale Merakal Fisher and Stephen Mack, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 18.
ROMAN — To Cassidy and Alexander Roman, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 18.
SIMS-NELSON — To Carolyn Sims and Bryant Nelson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 19.
YOUNG-TILSNER — To Meagan Young and Mike Tilsner, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Oct. 20.
GRAMEGNA — To Rosalia and James Gramegna, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 20.
FASCIA — To Jillian and David Fascia, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 20.
NEWCOMER — To Karlee and Eric Newcomer, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 20.
CAPELLA — To Meaghan and Kyle Capella, of Millville, a daughter, Oct. 20.
WHITEHOUSE-DEGENNARO — To Alexis Whitehouse and Keano Degennaro, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 22.
TODORO — To Nicole and Frank Todoro, of Hammonton, a son, Oct. 22.
YOUNG-FRASIER — To Haley Young and Darrin Frasier Jr., of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 23.
KENT-TROLLER — To Erica Kent and Christopher Troller, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 23.
DEGENER-ANDREWSON — To Elizabeth Degener and Joshua Andrewson, of Cape May, a daughter, Oct. 24.
DAVIS-LEE — To Cassandra Davis and Shavie Lee, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 25.
JOHNS — To Lauren and Patrick Johns, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 27.
CONWELL-BRADLEY-CARTER — To Christina Conwell and Riccardo Bradley-Carter, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 27.
WHITTED-BALBUENA-SANTANA — To Talshemah Whitted and Nanda Balbuena-Santana, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 28.
SCIBLIO-WILLIAMS — To Christina Sciblio and Bernard Williams Jr., of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 29.
DAUBS-MANUEL — To Rhoda Tasha Daubs and Benjamin Brian Manuel, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 29.
SCHWAGER — To Lauren and Michael Schwager, of Marmora, a son, Oct. 29.
MICK — To Deneen and Gage Mick, of Galloway Township, a son, Oct. 29.
WESSNER-DUFFY — To Kirsten Wessner and Kyle Duffy, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 30.
MEDINA-QUINONES — To Talia Medina and Jose Quinones, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Oct. 31.
CHRAPPA — To Anne and Carl Chrappa, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Oct. 31.
Shore Medical Center
FROEDER-LIVINGSTON — To Mallory Froeder and Jeffery Livingston Jr., of Woodbine, a son, Oct. 10.
CAMP-CONNER — To Amanda Camp and Jerry Conner Jr., of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 13.
O’HAGAN — To Carly and Michael O’Hagan, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 13.
PLAZA — To Shae and Lorenzo Plaza, of Wildwood, a daughter, Oct. 14.
BURNETT-SCHWEIBINZ — To Sarah Burnett and James Schweibinz Jr., of Atlantic County, a daughter, Oct. 20.
NORWOOD — To Jamira and Brian Norwood, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 25.
