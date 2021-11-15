 Skip to main content
Area births
AREA BIRTHS

Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

COLLINS-LOCK — To Meghan Collins and Robert Lock, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 9.

PERALT-CAJUSTE — To Melissa Peralt and Joreste Cajuste, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 14.

HERNDON — To Rorie and Eric Herndon, of Absecon, a daughter, Oct. 14.

BOLAND — To Zhanna and Timothy Boland, of Northfield, a daughter, Oct. 14.

HOLMES-HOLSEY — To Kimberly Holmes and Roderick Holsey, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 14.

PETRUZZIELLO — To Heather and Michael Petruzziello, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 14.

JUNIEWICZ — To Meghan and Matthew Juniewicz, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 15.

FREEMAN-BENBOW — To Alexus Freeman and Emanuel Benbow, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 15.

RAFIKOVA-SCANNAPIECO — To Raushana Rafikova and Victor Joseph Scannapieco, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 15.

TORRES-HAMLETT — To Siani Torres and Byron Hamlett, of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 16.

STRAWSER-FIORIO — To Casandra Strawser and Andrew Fiorio, of Brick, a son, Oct. 16.

GETTY — To Agustie and Jose Getty, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 17.

FISHER-MACK — To Onjale Merakal Fisher and Stephen Mack, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 18.

ROMAN — To Cassidy and Alexander Roman, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 18.

SIMS-NELSON — To Carolyn Sims and Bryant Nelson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 19.

YOUNG-TILSNER — To Meagan Young and Mike Tilsner, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Oct. 20.

GRAMEGNA — To Rosalia and James Gramegna, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 20.

FASCIA — To Jillian and David Fascia, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 20.

NEWCOMER — To Karlee and Eric Newcomer, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 20.

CAPELLA — To Meaghan and Kyle Capella, of Millville, a daughter, Oct. 20.

WHITEHOUSE-DEGENNARO — To Alexis Whitehouse and Keano Degennaro, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 22.

TODORO — To Nicole and Frank Todoro, of Hammonton, a son, Oct. 22.

YOUNG-FRASIER — To Haley Young and Darrin Frasier Jr., of Atlantic City, a son, Oct. 23.

KENT-TROLLER — To Erica Kent and Christopher Troller, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Oct. 23.

DEGENER-ANDREWSON — To Elizabeth Degener and Joshua Andrewson, of Cape May, a daughter, Oct. 24.

DAVIS-LEE — To Cassandra Davis and Shavie Lee, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 25.

JOHNS — To Lauren and Patrick Johns, of Galloway Township, a daughter, Oct. 27.

CONWELL-BRADLEY-CARTER — To Christina Conwell and Riccardo Bradley-Carter, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 27.

WHITTED-BALBUENA-SANTANA — To Talshemah Whitted and Nanda Balbuena-Santana, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Oct. 28.

SCIBLIO-WILLIAMS — To Christina Sciblio and Bernard Williams Jr., of Egg Harbor City, a son, Oct. 29.

DAUBS-MANUEL — To Rhoda Tasha Daubs and Benjamin Brian Manuel, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 29.

SCHWAGER — To Lauren and Michael Schwager, of Marmora, a son, Oct. 29.

MICK — To Deneen and Gage Mick, of Galloway Township, a son, Oct. 29.

WESSNER-DUFFY — To Kirsten Wessner and Kyle Duffy, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 30.

MEDINA-QUINONES — To Talia Medina and Jose Quinones, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Oct. 31.

CHRAPPA — To Anne and Carl Chrappa, of Rio Grande, a daughter, Oct. 31.

Shore Medical Center

FROEDER-LIVINGSTON — To Mallory Froeder and Jeffery Livingston Jr., of Woodbine, a son, Oct. 10.

CAMP-CONNER — To Amanda Camp and Jerry Conner Jr., of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Oct. 13.

O’HAGAN — To Carly and Michael O’Hagan, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Oct. 13.

PLAZA — To Shae and Lorenzo Plaza, of Wildwood, a daughter, Oct. 14.

BURNETT-SCHWEIBINZ — To Sarah Burnett and James Schweibinz Jr., of Atlantic County, a daughter, Oct. 20.

NORWOOD — To Jamira and Brian Norwood, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Oct. 25.

VINCENT-FAITH-BULT — To Angelina Vincent-Faith and Dillon Bult, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Oct. 27.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

