Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
CASTOR — To Melissa and Christopher Castor, of Woodbine, a daughter, Nov. 24.
WILSON — To Meghan and Sean Wilson, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Dec. 1.
JONES — To Dorothy and Brian Jones, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Dec. 1.
VAN TRIESTE-JAGGERS — To Molly Van Trieste and Thomas Jaggers, of Woodbine, a son, Dec. 2.
REIDER — To Ashley and Marc Reider, of Galloway, a daughter, Dec. 2.
CARASICK-McCOY — To Elizabeth Carasick and Kabir McCoy, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 3.
BAILEY-FLOCKER — To Qua’nieah Bailey and Karion Flocker, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 4.
MOATS-CONOVER — To Randi Moats and Thomas Conover, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 5.
WILLIAMS — To Aliscia and Kenjuan Williams, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 5.
GONZALEZ-VAZQUEZ — To Keyshla Gonzalez Ortiz and Valentin Vazquez Ceballos, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 7.
PAGUO — To Alicia and Jaime Paguo, of Egg Harbor City, a son, Dec. 8.
RUTTER — To Judith and Ryan Rutter, of Galloway, a son, Dec. 8.
ROLLINS — To Louise and John Rollins, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 8.
BLACK-TEIXEIRA — To Nina Black and Antonio Teixeira, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 8.
JERKINS-BEARD — To Brittane Jerkins and Joseph Beard, of Sicklerville, a son, Dec. 9.
SNOW-BRIDGERS — To Teajea Snow and Marquel Bridgers, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 10.
WEISZ — To Cheyenne and Richard Weisz, of Tuckerton, a son, Dec. 10.
