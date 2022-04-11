Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
ALEXANDER — To Zaminah and Khabir Alexander, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 24.
YARGER-ROORK — To Ashley Yarger and Timothy Roork, of Maple Shade, a daughter, March 25.
KHAN — To Faiza and Muhammad Khan, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 28.
GUNTER-CHRISTMON — To Isabel Gunter and Alsonso Christmon, of Pleasantville, a son, March 28.
McGRATTAN-VINCENT — To Stephanie McGrattan and Michael Vincent, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 29.
KELLY-McGOWAN — To Amanda Kelly and Mark McGowan, of Tuckerton, a son, March 29.
HOBBS — To Monica and Dylin Hobbs, of Egg Harbor Township, twins — a son, March 29, and a daughter, March 30.
QUIJANO-ROSARIO — To Daisy Quijano and Pablo Rosario Monegro, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 30.
VALDEZ-GARCIA — To Wanda Valdez Batista and Estarlin Garcia, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 30.
SAGGESE — To Alexa and Dennis Saggese, of Mays Landing, a son, March 30.
GRIFFIN — To Brittany and John Griffin, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 1.
BIBI-KHAN — To Shagufta Bibi and Shihab Khan, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 1.
NIEDERMAN — To Asha Clayton Niederman, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, a son, April 2.
PETERSEN — To Amanda and Jeffrey Petersen, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 2.
DAWSON — To Katie and Joseph Dawson, of Mays Landing, a son, April 3.
ORTIZ-PEREZ — To Sherly Ortiz and Ronald Perez, of Atlantic City, a son, April 4.
ROBINSON-McCALLIN — To Erica Robinson and James McCallin, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 4.
FORD — To Kristina and Lee Ford, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 4.
PARTYKA-REYNOLDS — To Rachel Partyka Meredith and Anthony Reynolds, of Somers Point, a son, April 6.
GINN — To Alicia and Graham Ginn, of Ocean City, a son, April 6.
CUCINELLO-SAMUELS — To Adrianna Cucinello and Brian Samuels, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 6.
HALL — To Shonte and Tarik Hall, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 7.
