AREA BIRTHS

Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

ALEXANDER — To Zaminah and Khabir Alexander, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, March 24.

YARGER-ROORK — To Ashley Yarger and Timothy Roork, of Maple Shade, a daughter, March 25.

KHAN — To Faiza and Muhammad Khan, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 28.

GUNTER-CHRISTMON — To Isabel Gunter and Alsonso Christmon, of Pleasantville, a son, March 28.

McGRATTAN-VINCENT — To Stephanie McGrattan and Michael Vincent, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 29.

KELLY-McGOWAN — To Amanda Kelly and Mark McGowan, of Tuckerton, a son, March 29.

HOBBS — To Monica and Dylin Hobbs, of Egg Harbor Township, twins — a son, March 29, and a daughter, March 30.

QUIJANO-ROSARIO — To Daisy Quijano and Pablo Rosario Monegro, of Atlantic City, a daughter, March 30.

VALDEZ-GARCIA — To Wanda Valdez Batista and Estarlin Garcia, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 30.

SAGGESE — To Alexa and Dennis Saggese, of Mays Landing, a son, March 30.

GRIFFIN — To Brittany and John Griffin, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 1.

BIBI-KHAN — To Shagufta Bibi and Shihab Khan, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 1.

NIEDERMAN — To Asha Clayton Niederman, of Fayetteville, Arkansas, a son, April 2.

PETERSEN — To Amanda and Jeffrey Petersen, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 2.

DAWSON — To Katie and Joseph Dawson, of Mays Landing, a son, April 3.

ORTIZ-PEREZ — To Sherly Ortiz and Ronald Perez, of Atlantic City, a son, April 4.

ROBINSON-McCALLIN — To Erica Robinson and James McCallin, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 4.

FORD — To Kristina and Lee Ford, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 4.

PARTYKA-REYNOLDS — To Rachel Partyka Meredith and Anthony Reynolds, of Somers Point, a son, April 6.

GINN — To Alicia and Graham Ginn, of Ocean City, a son, April 6.

CUCINELLO-SAMUELS — To Adrianna Cucinello and Brian Samuels, of Galloway Township, a daughter, April 6.

HALL — To Shonte and Tarik Hall, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, April 7.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

