Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

ROMAN — To Idalia Roman, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 21.

FIGUEROA-VISCO — To Kayla Figueroa and Tre Visco, of Brigantine, a daughter, April 22.

DEFELICE — To Taylor and Ronald DeFelice, of Somers Point, a son, April 22.

SIDDIKA-SHAH — To Ayesha Siddika and MD Shah, of Atlantic City, a daughter, April 22.

ALEXANDRE-ALLEN — To Jually Alexandre and Dontea Allen, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 23.

RIVERA-VASQUEZ — To Veronica Rivera and Sammuel Vasquez, of Williamstown, a son, April 23.

SCHWARTZ — To Erica and Rick Schwartz, of Mays Landing, a daughter, April 23.

LE — To Sierra and Jimmy Le, of Mays Landing, a son, April 26.

REDROW-PARKS — To Renae Redrow and David Parks Jr., of Galloway Township, a son, April 27.

GALLAGHER-KING — To Megan Gallagher and Daniel King, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, April 28.

WOERNER-TARBY — To Betsy Woerner and Robert Tarby, of Egg Harbor City, a son, April 28.

GOMEZ-MORALES — To Stefany Gomez and Archie Morales, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, April 29.

TALIAFERRO — To Robin Taliaferro, of Galloway Township, a son, April 30.

CRUZ-LEFTWICH — To Melissa Cruz Lino and Shawn Leftwich, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, May 1.

NAYLOR — To Amanda and Jonathan Naylor, of Galloway Township, a daughter, May 2.

DAVIS-CARR — To Tashmilah Davis and Sean Carr, of Egg Harbor City, a son, May 2.

SAMAROO-BUTLER — To Astacia Samaroo and Derrick Butler, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 2.

ALCEDO-LOPEZ — To Jacqueline Alcedo and Alejandro Lopez Puccio, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 3.

PODOLSKI — To Elizabeth and Matthew Podolski, of Mays Landing, a son, May 3.

OSORIA-VILLARROBIA — To Denisse Osoria and Jancarlos Villarrobia, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, May 3.

CUSELLA — To Anna and Nina Cusella, of Ocean City, a son, May 3.

COOPER-GUENTHER — To Kimberly Cooper and Jimmy Guenther, of Mays Landing, a son, May 4.

WOODRING-WARREN — To Joeylynn Woodring and Scott Warren, of Egg Harbor City, a son, May 6.

RODRIGUEZ-GRANDY — To Domenique Rodriguez and Rasheed Grandy, of Mays Landing, a son, May 6.

LAPINSON-WESTERMAN — To Hope Lapinson and Charles Westerman, of Hammonton, a son, May 9.

YACOUB-FARAG — To Rania Yacoub and Marko Farag, of Atlantic City, a son, May 9.

AMENHOUSER-ABADIE — To Danielle Amenhouser and Andrew Abadie, of Cape May, a daughter, May 9.

VANCE — To Jessica and Jordan Vance, of Hammonton, a daughter, May 10.

BELTRAN-DELARSO — To Ashley Beltran and Josh Delarso, of Somers Point, a daughter, May 10.

BIBI-MEHMOOD — To Shagufta Bibi and Faizan Mehmood, of Northfield, a son, May 11.

HANSEN-QUALLI — To Cori Hansen and Jesse Qualli, of Cape May, a son, May 11.

HOFER-HOLLAND — To Ashley Hofer and John Holland III, of Cape May, a daughter, May 11.

FERMONTE — To Lisa and Louis Fermonte, of Northfield, a son, May 12.

LAINO-MAGNOTTA — To Adrianna Laino and Jonathan Magnotta, of Shamong, a son, May 12.

DODSON — To Megan and Matthew Dodson, of Northfield, a daughter, May 12.

MAZZATENTA-KLEIN — To Alexis Mazzatenta and Kyle Klein, of Northfield, a son, May 13.

ESQUIVEL-CORDERO — To Sandra Esquivel Mendoza and Hermenegildo Cordero Islas, of Pleasantville, a daughter, May 14.

THOMAS-ENGLISH — To Kelly Thomas and James English, of Atlantic City, a son, May 15.

WATSON — To Fatimah Watson, of Mays Landing, a daughter, May 15.

