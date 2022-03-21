Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
HOLMES-O’DONNELL — To Brittany Holmes and Ryan O’Donnell, of Astoria, NY, a daughter, Feb. 24.
SEKOU-TOURE — To Melvina Dukuly Sekou and Hamed Toure, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 27.
PEREZ-GAVIOLA — To Diane Perez and Kenn Gaviola, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 28.
RAGSDALE-KIDD — To Shyan Ragsdale and Tyriq Kidd, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 28.
EXILUS — To Francine and Olange Exilus, of Absecon, a daughter, March 2.
MASSLER — To Allison and David Massler, of Mays Landing, twin sons, March 4.
SOBANSKY-SCHENCK — To Erica Sobansky and Lowell Schenck, of Ocean View, a son, March 5.
WEEDE-CISTULLI — To Poindeh Weede and Joseph Cistulli, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 5.
WARING — To Maddalina and Timothy Waring, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 6.
SCHUBERT-JOHNSON — To Cara Schubert and Jeremy Johnson, of Hammonton, a son, March 7.
MURRAY — To Deanna and Melvin Murray III, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 7.
CONDOR — To Margaret and Nicholas Condor, of Absecon, a daughter, March 9.
ROSELLE-BIAGI — To Allison Roselle and Doug Biagi, of Absecon, a son, March 10.
FORD-FOX — To Danielle Ford and Tyler Fox, of Seaville, a daughter, March 14.
HENRY-ANDERSON — To Tara Henry and Corey Anderson, of Mays Landing, a son, March 14.
Cape Regional Medical Center
EDMUNDS-GURDGIEL — To Caitlin Marie Edmunds and Steven Gurdgiel, of Dennisville, a daughter, March 10.
