Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

HOLMES-O’DONNELL — To Brittany Holmes and Ryan O’Donnell, of Astoria, NY, a daughter, Feb. 24.

SEKOU-TOURE — To Melvina Dukuly Sekou and Hamed Toure, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 27.

PEREZ-GAVIOLA — To Diane Perez and Kenn Gaviola, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 28.

RAGSDALE-KIDD — To Shyan Ragsdale and Tyriq Kidd, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 28.

EXILUS — To Francine and Olange Exilus, of Absecon, a daughter, March 2.

MASSLER — To Allison and David Massler, of Mays Landing, twin sons, March 4.

SOBANSKY-SCHENCK — To Erica Sobansky and Lowell Schenck, of Ocean View, a son, March 5.

WEEDE-CISTULLI — To Poindeh Weede and Joseph Cistulli, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 5.

WARING — To Maddalina and Timothy Waring, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, March 6.

SCHUBERT-JOHNSON — To Cara Schubert and Jeremy Johnson, of Hammonton, a son, March 7.

MURRAY — To Deanna and Melvin Murray III, of Galloway Township, a daughter, March 7.

CONDOR — To Margaret and Nicholas Condor, of Absecon, a daughter, March 9.

ROSELLE-BIAGI — To Allison Roselle and Doug Biagi, of Absecon, a son, March 10.

FORD-FOX — To Danielle Ford and Tyler Fox, of Seaville, a daughter, March 14.

HENRY-ANDERSON — To Tara Henry and Corey Anderson, of Mays Landing, a son, March 14.

Cape Regional Medical Center

EDMUNDS-GURDGIEL — To Caitlin Marie Edmunds and Steven Gurdgiel, of Dennisville, a daughter, March 10.

