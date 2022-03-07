 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AREA BIRTHS

Area births

  • 0

Shore Medical Center

PUCCIO-ASTACIO — To Mackenzie Puccio and James Astacio, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 24.

NEWMONES-WARD — To Nashira Newmones and DeShawn Ward, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 30.

SLASON — To Mallory and Paul Slason, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 10.

TAUQEER-MALIK — To Khaula Tauqeer and Wasim Malik, of Absecon, a daughter, Jan. 11.

ADOLFSEN — To Kristen and Douglas Adolfsen, of Clermont, a son, Jan. 11.

PARSONS — To Victoria and Ted Parsons, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 12.

McMONAGLE — To Ashley and Francis McMonagle Jr., of Cape May, a son, Jan. 12.

TRUJILLO-LOPEZ — To Yesenia Concepcion Trujillo and Cristofer Lopez Ramirez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 14.

People are also reading…

HEINTZ-HORROCKS — To Brittany Heintz and John Horrocks, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 15.

BASTELL-ROSARIO — To Cristalise Bastell Mota and Whillmin Ehmanuel Rosario Herrera, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 17.

MIRANDA-BEEKMAN — To Jasmine Miranda and Brandon Beekman, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 18.

LEON-REYES — To Maricarmen Leon and Luis Reyes, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 18.

MESTRE-HOLLAND — To Elizabeth Mestre and Francis Holland, of Somers Point, a son, Jan. 20.

MARTINEZ-SUASTEGUI-MORALES — To Laura Martinez Suastegui and Ivan Maximiano Morales, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 23.

DECKER-BODIE — To Shannon Decker and Giovannie Bodie, of Middle Township, a son, Jan. 28.

MORAN — To Dana and Eric Moran, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 2.

TOUSSAINT-FERRINO — To Sherry Toussaint and Dustin Ferrino, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 10.

WILK — To Alison and Peter Wilk, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 10.

VANCE — To Jamie and Christopher Vance, of Belleplain, a daughter, Feb. 17.

ESPADA-MERCADO — To Tatyana Espada and Antonio Mercado, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 17.

ECONOMOV — To Melinda and Brayan Economov, of Northfield, a son, Feb. 19.

HOLLY-SMEARMAN — To Mia Holly and Luke Smearman, of Villas, a daughter, Feb. 19.

SHERWOOD — To Jennifer and Barry Sherwood Jr., of Rio Grande, a son, Feb. 21.

Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:

609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:

609-272-7415

jmcquarrie@pressofac.com

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Editorial Clerk

I interned with a small magazine in Wildwood before starting at The Press in 2013. I currently handle our Hometown and At The Shore calendar of events submissions and enjoy interacting with the local community.

Related to this story

Most Popular

The best local coverage, unlimited

Sign up for a digital subscription to The Press of Atlantic City now and take advantage of a great offer.

LEARN MORE

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Watch Now: Related Video

'Grave' situation in Ukraine akin to other humanitarian disasters, UN official says

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News