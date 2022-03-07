Area births

Shore Medical Center
PUCCIO-ASTACIO — To Mackenzie Puccio and James Astacio, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 24.
NEWMONES-WARD — To Nashira Newmones and DeShawn Ward, of Somers Point, a daughter, Dec. 30.
SLASON — To Mallory and Paul Slason, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 10.
TAUQEER-MALIK — To Khaula Tauqeer and Wasim Malik, of Absecon, a daughter, Jan. 11.
ADOLFSEN — To Kristen and Douglas Adolfsen, of Clermont, a son, Jan. 11.
PARSONS — To Victoria and Ted Parsons, of Cape May Court House, a daughter, Jan. 12.
McMONAGLE — To Ashley and Francis McMonagle Jr., of Cape May, a son, Jan. 12.
TRUJILLO-LOPEZ — To Yesenia Concepcion Trujillo and Cristofer Lopez Ramirez, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 14.
HEINTZ-HORROCKS — To Brittany Heintz and John Horrocks, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 15.
BASTELL-ROSARIO — To Cristalise Bastell Mota and Whillmin Ehmanuel Rosario Herrera, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 17.
MIRANDA-BEEKMAN — To Jasmine Miranda and Brandon Beekman, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 18.
LEON-REYES — To Maricarmen Leon and Luis Reyes, of Cape May, a son, Jan. 18.
MESTRE-HOLLAND — To Elizabeth Mestre and Francis Holland, of Somers Point, a son, Jan. 20.
MARTINEZ-SUASTEGUI-MORALES — To Laura Martinez Suastegui and Ivan Maximiano Morales, of Woodbine, a son, Jan. 23.
DECKER-BODIE — To Shannon Decker and Giovannie Bodie, of Middle Township, a son, Jan. 28.
MORAN — To Dana and Eric Moran, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 2.
TOUSSAINT-FERRINO — To Sherry Toussaint and Dustin Ferrino, of Mays Landing, a son, Feb. 10.
WILK — To Alison and Peter Wilk, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 10.
VANCE — To Jamie and Christopher Vance, of Belleplain, a daughter, Feb. 17.
ESPADA-MERCADO — To Tatyana Espada and Antonio Mercado, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 17.
ECONOMOV — To Melinda and Brayan Economov, of Northfield, a son, Feb. 19.
HOLLY-SMEARMAN — To Mia Holly and Luke Smearman, of Villas, a daughter, Feb. 19.
SHERWOOD — To Jennifer and Barry Sherwood Jr., of Rio Grande, a son, Feb. 21.
Contact Jacklyn McQuarrie:
609-272-7415
