Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
FIELDS-TOMES — To Lauryn Fields and Sean Tomes, of Villas, a daughter, Jan. 16.
HOLT — To Jennifer and Michael Holt, of Somers Point, a daughter, Jan. 17.
MARRERO-SCOTT — To Kaylla Marrero and Shaquille Scott, of Absecon, a son, Jan. 18.
BOYLE-YEARICKS — To Joanna Boyle and Dennis Yearicks Jr., of Cape May Court House, a son, Jan. 19.
BUNCH-ANDERSON — To Nia Bunch and Jamal Anderson, of Somers Point, a daughter, Jan. 19.
DEMOSTHENE-MOISE — To Linda Demosthene and Jean Moise, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 20.
DORSA — To Rachel Dorsa, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 20.
GUZMAN-MAYREN — To Leticia Guzman and Gustavo Mayren, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Jan. 20.
ALY-COLON — To Sarah Aly and Jorge Colon, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 20.
PETKOV — To Mila and Plamen Petkov, of Ventnor, a daughter, Jan. 20.
PALOMINO-SISSMAN — To Danae Palomino and Jeremy Sissman, of Marmora, a son, Jan. 21.
ZOPILLACTLE-TENORIO — To Adriana Zopillactle Hernandez and Manuel Tenorio Ruiz, of Hammonton, a daughter, Jan. 21.
RIOS-REYES — To Tiara Rios and Kevin Reyes, of Atlantic City, a son, Jan. 22.
McCLURE — To Kristen and Kyle McClure, of Galloway Township, a son, Jan. 22.
GUERRA-COROY — To Irma Guerra Atz and Rigoberto Coroy Canas, of Hammonton, a son, Jan. 24.
KIRMS — To Kelsey and Timothy Kirms, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Jan. 25.
YOUNG-ANTAO — To Kaitlin Young and Ryan Antao, of Brick, a son, Jan. 26.
BETHEA-BROWN — To Dasani Bethea and Rahmir Brown, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 26.
DOR-AURELIEN — To Schneidine Ludmilla Dor and Diego Juan Stanley Aurelien, of Pleasantville, a son, Jan. 26.
ALLEN-SMITH — To Danae Allen and Robert Smith, of Wildwood, a son, Jan. 28.
ROYCROFT-TOMLINSON — To Meghan Roycroft and Matthew Tomlinson, of Ocean City, a son, Jan. 28.
MORALES-VIERA — To Ma Del Carmen Morales Cervantes and Francisco Viera, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 28.
TAN — To Irish and Jon Tan, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Jan. 29.
CURTIS-THOMAS — To Chadae Curtis and Qur'an Thomas, of Mays Landing, a son, Jan. 29.
POPER — To Alyssa and David Poper, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Jan. 31.
Cape Regional Medical Center
RIVERA-RODRIGUEZ — To Mayteé Rivera and Edgardo Rodriguez, of Wildwood, a daughter, Jan. 30.
