AREA BIRTHS

Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center

DAVIES — To Amira Davies, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 3.

AFSAR-KHAN — To Sabiah Afsar and Muhammad Khan, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 4.

REED — To Lindsay and Timothy Reed, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 4.

FLATH — To Tori and Daniel Flath, of Estell Manor, a son, Feb. 6.

BENAOUADJ — To Milanee and Amine Benaouadj, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 7.

BUI-DO — To Dien Bui and Duong Do, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 7.

STUMBERS-WASHINGTON — To Sarah Stumbers and Walter Washington, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 8.

DASE-MARIN — To Angela Dase and Justin Marin, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 8.

MELVIN-TRAORE — To Rebecca Melvin and Mustapha Traore, of Philadelphia, PA, a son, Feb. 8.

LEONG-PHAM — To Thao Leong and Trong Pham, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 8.

HEISLER-ROCHESKEY — To Chloe Heisler and Dylan Rocheskey, of Tuckerton, a son, Feb. 9.

QUIRINO-FREGOSO — To Claudia Quirino Jacobo and Victor Fregoso Torres, of Sicklerville, a daughter, Feb. 9.

HICKS — To Whitley Hicks, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 9.

BISHOP-JAMERSON — To Earlene Bishop and Trent Jamerson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 10.

UEBELACKER — To Alisha and Ryan Uebelacker, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 11.

FLORES-SANTOS — To Sherlyn Flores and Elias Santos Cordero, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 12.

McNEIL-WYMAN — To Abriyah McNeil and Amonte Wyman, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 12.

ENTICE — To Karisse and Apollo Entice II, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 12.

LEPPIN-BRANSKY — To Jeanne Leppin and James Bransky, of West Creek, a daughter, Feb. 13.

Cape Regional Medical Center

KENNY-BORISS — To Maura Kenny and Jonathan Boriss, of Linwood, a daughter, Feb. 10.

RUSH-BOUCHER — To Meghan Rush and William Boucher, of North Cape May, a son, Feb. 17.

