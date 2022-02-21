Area births

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
DAVIES — To Amira Davies, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 3.
AFSAR-KHAN — To Sabiah Afsar and Muhammad Khan, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 4.
REED — To Lindsay and Timothy Reed, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 4.
FLATH — To Tori and Daniel Flath, of Estell Manor, a son, Feb. 6.
BENAOUADJ — To Milanee and Amine Benaouadj, of Northfield, a daughter, Feb. 7.
BUI-DO — To Dien Bui and Duong Do, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 7.
STUMBERS-WASHINGTON — To Sarah Stumbers and Walter Washington, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 8.
DASE-MARIN — To Angela Dase and Justin Marin, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 8.
MELVIN-TRAORE — To Rebecca Melvin and Mustapha Traore, of Philadelphia, PA, a son, Feb. 8.
LEONG-PHAM — To Thao Leong and Trong Pham, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 8.
HEISLER-ROCHESKEY — To Chloe Heisler and Dylan Rocheskey, of Tuckerton, a son, Feb. 9.
QUIRINO-FREGOSO — To Claudia Quirino Jacobo and Victor Fregoso Torres, of Sicklerville, a daughter, Feb. 9.
HICKS — To Whitley Hicks, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 9.
BISHOP-JAMERSON — To Earlene Bishop and Trent Jamerson, of Atlantic City, a daughter, Feb. 10.
UEBELACKER — To Alisha and Ryan Uebelacker, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Feb. 11.
FLORES-SANTOS — To Sherlyn Flores and Elias Santos Cordero, of Atlantic City, a son, Feb. 12.
McNEIL-WYMAN — To Abriyah McNeil and Amonte Wyman, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Feb. 12.
ENTICE — To Karisse and Apollo Entice II, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Feb. 12.
LEPPIN-BRANSKY — To Jeanne Leppin and James Bransky, of West Creek, a daughter, Feb. 13.
Cape Regional Medical Center
KENNY-BORISS — To Maura Kenny and Jonathan Boriss, of Linwood, a daughter, Feb. 10.
RUSH-BOUCHER — To Meghan Rush and William Boucher, of North Cape May, a son, Feb. 17.
