Area births

Cape Regional Medical Center
MEEHAN-BOLON — To Patience Meehan and Nicholas Bolon, of Wildwood, a daughter, Dec. 14.
BUGGS-GERBER — To Lia Buggs and Robert Gerber, of Cape May Court House, a son, Dec. 16.
AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center
FRANCO-WATSON — To Alexandra Franco and Cody Watson, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 9.
HEWITT — To Jenna and Zachary Hewitt, of Eldora, a daughter, Dec. 10.
CRUZ-GUZMAN — To Karol Irias Cruz and Yasser Secin Guzman, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 10.
REYNOLDS — To Linda and Jeff Reynolds, of Estell Manor, a son, Dec. 11.
IRAHETA-PEREZ — To Karla Flores Iraheta and Jaime Jossue Abarca Perez, of Pleasantville, a son, Dec. 11.
HANDY-LIVINGSTON — To Johnika Handy and Anthony Livingston, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 11.
McQUEEN — To Taherrah McQueen, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 11.
WILSON-KAENZIG — To Taralynn Wilson and Jason Kaenzig, of Mays Landing, a son, Dec. 13.
WASZEN-SCANLON — To Jill Waszen and Edward Scanlon III, of Mays Landing, a daughter, Dec. 14.
DARPINO — To Emily and Anthony Darpino, of Egg Harbor City, a daughter, Dec. 15.
SOTO-PERDOMO — To Yudelka Soto and Franyi Vasquez Perdomo, of Pleasantville, a daughter, Dec. 16.
FELICIANO-POWERS — To Brianna Feliciano and Douglas Powers, of Vineland, a daughter, Dec. 16.
BROWN-MILLER — To Quantaya Brown and Juwan Miller, of Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 16.
LEDBETTER-HART — To Fanae Ledbetter and Vincent Hart, of Atlantic City, a son, Dec. 17.
MARSHALL — To Nichole and Adam Marshall, of Little Egg Harbor Township, a son, Dec. 18.
ALEXANDER-ROBINSON — To Tamikah Alexander and Jonmarshall Robinson, of Egg Harbor Township, a daughter, Dec. 17.
RODRIGUEZ-ROWELL — To Franny Rodriguez and Deshoin Rowell Sr., of Northfield, a son, Dec. 19.
